Cassola seeks answers from Abela over alleged power boat hull sale with tal-Maksar brothers

Independent candidate Arnold Cassola is seeking answers from Prime Minister Robert Abela over an alleged power boat hull deal with the 'tal-Maksar' brothers.

In a press conference on Saturday, Cassola revealed how he was left without a reply after sending multiple emails to the Prime Minister, questioning the veracity of the claim. The deal allegedly happened some time in between 2008 and 2012.

“I have recently been approached with information regarding the relationship between Robert Abela and the Agius brothers. In order to verify the veracity of such information, I wrote to Robert Abela on 13 February.” Cassola said.

Cassola explained how in April 2008, Raymond Agius - father to brothers Adrian and Robert Agius, known as 'tal-Maksar', was shot dead in the Butterfly Bar. He added that this murder marked the escalation of the “Mafia era” involving multiple shootings and explosions, in which the sons of Agius were allegedly involved.

Brothers Adrian and Robert Agius ‘tal-Maksar’ are currently charged with involvement in the murders of Daphne Caruana Galizia and Carmel Chircop.

“Apart from being an illegal squatter for over four years, together with your Abela Advocates Apart from having had business deals with criminals, such as Christian Borg; did the son of the President of Malta at the time, ergo you, Robert Abela, also do business with people whom you knew were alleged assassins?” Cassola asked Abela.

“Robert Abela, you have ignored me. You cannot ignore the Maltese people.” Cassola said he was ignored four times by Abela.

On 28 February 2022, Newsbook asked Abela whether he denied having sold a speedboat to the brothers between 2008 and 2012, and had to chase them over €5,000 until 2013.

During the press conference organised by the Labour Party, Abela had said: “I categorically deny having entered into business with them, and I have already denied when replying to media questions sent on the matter.”

Labour Party says allegations are false

In a statement the Labour Party denied the claims are true.

"The claims Arnold Cassola spoke about were already categorically denied publically in a news conference. This denial was made weeks agao and therefore Cassola was aware he was parroting a lie," PL said.