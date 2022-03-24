Junior College will no longer require Maltese, English, Maths pass mark

Updated at 3:24 pm with Junior College principal reaction

The University of Malta’s Junior College will no longer require a pass mark in the three O’level core subjects Maths, English and Maltese for students to be admitted.

Previously, students needed a grade 5 or higher in the three subjects, but the regulations have changed, and only one pass mark in any of the three subjects will be needed.

“The qualifications required for admission to the Junior College are: Six (6) passes in the Secondary Education Certification (SEC) Examination or, when applicable, their equivalent at Grade 5/C or better,” the Junior College website reads. “The subjects must include one of the following subjects: English Language, Maltese or Mathematics.”

The last Junior College prospectus for 2020/21 reads: “Applicants must be in possession of six (6) passes in the Secondary Education Certificate (SEC) Examination at Grade 5 or better or when applicable their equivalent. The subjects must include: English Language, Maltese, Mathematics and at least one of Physics, Chemistry or Biology.”

Speaking to MaltaToday, Junior College Principal Paul Xuereb said that when students enter the Junior College, they begin a journey which could go down two routes: tertiary education or work life.

“We want to help students in the best way possible, and the changes give students a chance to explore these different possibilities,” he said.

Xuereb said the Junior College still requires a pass mark in six MATSEC passes. “Statistics have shown that students with six SEC passes almost always have Maths, Maltese and English.”

He said the decision was inspired from the first year of the pandemic, when students could not sit for their O’levels and MATSEC had adopted a grading system based on mock exam results and academic progress.

“Students who were admitted that year, were on par with other students,” he insisted.

Xuereb also denied any political interference in the decision, given the timing of the announcement. “We had the Open Day last week, and we had to warn students who are interested in becoming Junior College students come next October.”

Asked for a reaction, Education Minister Clifton Grima said the change was a university by-law, and the ministry had no say in the decision. He said it was first approved by the Junior College board, then by the Univeristy Senate and then approved by the UOM chancellor.

“It is a different way of helping students reach their full potential before they are admitted to University of Malta, as the college is there to prepare students for tertiary education,” he said.

The UOM website still states that for admission to university, students must still need a pass in English Language, Maltese and Mathematics.

“The General Entry Requirements are the Matriculation Certificate and a pass at grade 5 or better in the Secondary Education Certificate examinations in English Language, Maltese and Mathematics,” it reads.

PN says changes will have “big consequences” on students

Reacting to the change in requirements, the Nationalist Party said it demands an explanation from the Education Ministry.

“It is incredible that a few days before a general election, without any discussion or consultation, entry requirements for the Junior College have been changed,” it said. “Such a change could have major consequences for the country's students and education system, and cannot be taken for partisan purposes.”

“If this is another attempt at vote-buying, it is clear that Labour is stooping to unprecedented levels to seize more power,” it said.