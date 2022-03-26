COVID-19 update: 3 deaths, 392 new cases in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 claimed three lives yesterday, according to the latest figures released by the Health Department.

Three females aged 46, 86 and 91 died while COVID-19 positive yesterday, bringing the total number of deaths in Malta during the pandemic to 630.

Three coronavirus patients are currently in intensive care.

392 new cases and 115 recoveries were registered in the past 24 hours.

1,255,082 vaccine doses have been administered.to date.