Omertà: 1 in 3 medical students would not report ‘serious misconduct’

An online survey of 75 medical students has revealed that one in three students would not inform their faculty of serious misconduct, according to a study of attitudes on academic misconduct.

41% said they were unsure whether they would report misconduct.

8% also admitted to copying answers in a final exam, even if the vast majority (95%) agreed this was wrong.

32% admitted lending their work to others to copy, but just half felt this was wrong wrong.

And almost a quarter of students admitted to having forged a colleague’s signature on an official University record.

Just over half of participants felt it was wrong not to inform the faculty of a previous conviction of theft; and 7% admitted having not informed the faculty of a physical or mental condition that might interfere with their ability to practice safely, while 5% admitted to falsely taking a patient history or performing a clinical examination.

The results of the study by Alexia Grech, Hackenbruch Sophie and Prof. Isabel Stabile were published on science journal Xjenza. The authors said medical students at the University of Malta behave similarly to those in other countries in terms of academic dishonesty.

The survey also found that less than 20% of medical students think that writing a piece of work for another student or lending their own work to be copied, were serious offences.

The vast majority still consider forging signatures, cheating during exams, damaging property, lying about their CV and threatening others as serious offences.

They also note that traditional courses that assess knowledge to determine academic progression, may not adequately equip medical students with characteristics that would be expected of them as junior professionals in the workplace.

The study recommends improved teaching methods which emphasise learning over grades, and which value honesty and integrity, something which should be “embraced by any University committed to minimizing academic misconduct among their students.”