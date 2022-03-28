[WATCH] Robert Abela sworn in as Prime Minister after landslide Labour victory

Robert Abela has been sworn in for his second tenure as Malta's prime minister.

The ceremony was held at the Grand Master's Palace in Valletta, where he was administered the oath of office by President George Vella.

A number of newly elected MPs, Labour officials, MEPs and the President of the Republic George Vella were also present for the swearing in.

Hundreds of Labour supporters waited for the PM at St George’s Square sporting party flags and handkerchiefs, chanting Abela’s name as he arrived. Abela was accompanied by his wife Dr. Lydia Abela and his wife Giorgia Mae. His father, former President George Abela, was present.

Following the swearing in, Abela made his way to Castille Square, were a number of supporters were also waiting for his arrival.

Supporters also lined Republic and Merchant’s Street to catch a glimpse of the Labour leader.

Despite a number of media houses present at the Presidential Palace, the PM did not give any comments.

Abela secured his mandate in the 2022 general election, where he led the Labour Party into another landslide victory with an almost 39,500 majority.

This was Labour's third consecutive win, and Abela's first victory as Labour Party leader.

Abela was first elected Labour leader in 2020 after the former leader and prime minister Joseph Muscat resigned amid a flurry of corruption scandals.

He emerged victorious in the Labour leadership race against Chris Fearne, obtaining the support of 57.9% of party members.