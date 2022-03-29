Updated at 10pm

Newly-elected Labour MPs are being summoned to Castille by the Prime Minister to be informed of their ministerial portfolios.

The formation of Cabinet comes late at night after Robert Abela spent the rest of the day drafting plans for his new executive with his aides and Principal Permanent Secretary Mario Cutajar.

Clifton Grima, former parliamentary secretary for sport, was seen entering Castille.

Earlier MaltaToday was told by sources close to government that was considering how to group ministerial portfolios, evaluating the competences within his parliamentary group and also taking into account electoral performance, geographic distribution as well as any liabilities attached to individual candidates.

In light of the few women who have been elected – Abela only has three women to choose from – it has to be seen whether the Prime Minister will reserve some parliamentary secretary posts for women MPs who will be elected next week in casual elections or through the gender mechanism.

On Saturday, the Labour Party won the election with 55.1% of the vote and a margin of more than 39,000 votes on the Nationalist Party. This was the third successive victory with a massive margin.

However, the election was also Abela’s first as PL leader since taking over the reins of the party in January 2020.

Previous ministers Evarist Bartolo and Jose Herrera failed to get elected and have announced they will be ending their political career.

Former parliamentary secretary Rosianne Cutajar and Labour Whip Glenn Bedingfield failed to make it but could stand a chance in casual elections that have to take place.

More to follow