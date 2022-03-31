Pope Francis calls for prayer for visit to ‘luminous island of Malta’

Malta is preparing to welcome a Pope for the third time in its history, as Pope Francis beckoned his faithful for a prayer to accompany his visit to the Roman Catholic island.

Francis is the third pontiff to visit Malta, after St John Paul II, who visited twice in 1990 and 2001; and Benedict XVI, who made the journey in 2010.

Pope Francis visits on Saturday and Sunday, a trip previously planned for May 2020, but postponed because of the pandemic.

Francis described Malta in last Wednesday’s General Audience as a “luminous land” that was committed to “welcoming so many brothers and sisters seeking refuge.”

“They showed us unusual kindness” is the motto of this 36th apostolic journey of Francis.

The theme of hospitality will be symbolised by the journey’s logo, which depicts hands outstretched towards others emerging from the boat, on which the Catholic saint Paul, a convert from Damascus, was shipwrecked on the island in 60 A.D. on his way to Rome to be tried in a court.

“This will be an opportunity to go to the wellsprings of the proclamation of the Gospel,” Francis said, “to know at first-hand a Christian community with a lively history stretching back thousands of years.”

Malta has 408,000 baptised members, 85% of the population.

Pope Francis lands in Malta on Saturday morning at 10am, where he will head to the Presidential Palace in Valletta to meet the President of the Republic of Malta, George Vella, and then Prime Minister, Robert Abela.

A speech in the Great Council Hall to the diplomatic corps will close the first part of the day which, after a stop at the Apostolic Nunciature, will continue with a visit to the Marian shrine of Ta’ Pinu in Gozo. There he will preside over a prayer meeting with the faithful, together with Maltese Cardinal Mario Grech, Secretary General of the Synod of Bishops, who will be in the papal retinue, along with Archbishop Charles Scicluna of Malta, and Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma.

On Sunday 3 April, Francis will meet privately with members of the Jesuit order, then at around 8:30am, he will go to the Grotto of St Paul in Rabat.

The Grotto had already been visited by St John Paul II in 1990 and later by Benedict XVI in 2010, on the occasion of the 1,950th anniversary of Paul’s shipwreck.

After lighting a votive lamp there, Francis will great sick people assisted by the local Caritas organisation.

Then he will celebrate Holy Mass at 10:15 am at the Floriana granaries, followed by the recitation of the Angelus.

His visit concludes at around 6:15 pm at the John XXIII Peace Lab migrant centre in Hal Far, which hosts people from Somalia, Eritrea, and Sudan. About 200 migrants will meet the Pope.