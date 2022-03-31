Where to see Pope Francis during his visit to Malta and Gozo
Whether it's on land or sea, everyone's invited to greet Pope Francis as he travels through Malta and Gozo this weekend
Key points
- No parking will be allowed on the access routes that will be used by Pope Francis.
- Boat owners and regatta clubs will be able to follow the pope’s catamaran trip to Gozo on sea
- Gozo channel and fast ferry services will be suspended on Saturday between 4pm and 7pm
- The pope will switch between his official car and popemobile during his visit
- Full itinerary further below
Preparations are underway for Pope Francis’ visit to Malta and Gozo, and spectators will be able to catch a glimpse of the Holy Father in key areas across the islands.
Several main roads will be closed off to traffic and cleared of parked cars so that the pope can travel smoothly in his official car.
He will also be inside the popemobile in Valletta, Floriana and Gozo, likely driving down the middle of the road.
The pope’s first route will take him from Malta International Airport to Palace Square Valletta starting at 10am, passing through Gudja, Luqa, Santa Luċija, Marsa and Floriana.
Pope Francis will be greeted at the airport in a welcome ceremony with President George Vella and Prime Minister Robert Abela. The pope will then hold official meetings with the president and prime minister, as well as with other high authorities and diplomatic forces.
Afterwards, Pope Francis will greet the crowd at St George's Square from a balcony at the palace.
At noon the pope will head to the Apostolic Nunziature in Rabat, passing through Floriana, Marsa, Mrieħel and Attard. The pope will be staying at the Apostolic Nunziature throughout the visit.
Later on he will make his way to the Virtu Ferries Terminal in Marsa, leaving Rabat at 3:30pm. He will pass through a similar route taken earlier, and will then catch a Catamaran to Gozo’s Mġarr Harbour.
Several areas along the Grand Harbour will accommodate spectators wishing to the catamran. These include Rinella Bay/Bighi Bay, Dockyard Creek, and Lab South 2 to limits of Boiler wharf.
Vessels intending to moor within the above areas are to be securely moored by no later than 2pm on Saturday 2nd April in the areas identified by Transport Malta.
However, regatta clubs and boat owners are welcome to follow the pope's catamaran trip on sea, with supervision from the Armed Forces of Malta and Transport Malta. Other celebrations will take place in the area to give the pope a warm welcome, including a saluting ceremony from Barakka gardens.
Once he arrives at Gozo's Mġarr Harbour, the pope will visit Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary at Għarb and then make his way back to the harbour and catch the Gozo Channel back to Malta.
More celebrations will take place at Ta' Pinu Sanctuary, with liturgy beginning at 5:30pm.
From there, the pope will be driven back to the Apostolic Nunziature in Rabat and will remain there overnight.
On Sunday, he will visit St Paul’s grotto in Rabat and will be greeted by representatives from several church and non-church organisations. He will then travel to the Granaries in Floriana for a public mass at 10:15am.
He will pass through Attard, Mrieħel, Santa Venera and Ħamrun before arriving in Floriana. He will make a brief stop to visit MUSEUM Chapel at Blata l-Bajda.
After mass, the pope will travel back to the Apostolic Nunziature in Rabat, and then head to the Peace Laboratory in Ħal Far at 4:15pm.
He will then head to the airport in the late afternoon for a farewell ceremony to conclude his trip to Malta.
The pope will switch between his official car and the popemobile during his visit, while more frequent public transport routes will be made available.
However, the Gozo channel and fast ferry services will be suspended on Saturday between 4pm and 7pm. No parking will be allowed on any of the roads where the pope will be passing from.
Saturday routes
Route 1
Malta International Airport to Palace Square Valletta
Time: 10:15am
Duration: 15 minutes at 40km/hr
Locations:
- Malta International Airport
- Ħal Far Road
- Aviation Road
- Council of Europe Road
- Luqa Road
- Santa Lucija Roundabout
- Vjal Santa Lucija to NEW Bridge
- Aldo Moro Road
- 13th December Road
- National Road, Blata l-Bajda
- Portes des Bombes
- St Anne Street
- War Memorial
- Great Siege Road (Opposite Independence Monument)
- King Edward Street (Phoenicia Hotel)
- City Gate
- Republic Street
- St. George’s Square
- The Palace, Valletta
Route 2
The Palace, Valletta to Apostolic Nunziature,Rabat
Time: 12:15pm
Duration: 20 minutes at 40km/hr
Route:
- The Palace
- St George’s Square
- Republic Street
- City Gate
- King Edward Street (Opposite Phoenicia Hotel)
- Great Siege Road
- War Memorial
- St Francis Hill, Floriana
- St. Anne Street
- Portes des Bombes
- 13th December Road
- Up to Marsa-Ħamrun Bypass
- Mrieħel Bypass
- Central Link
- Saqqaja Hill
- Triq Nikola Saura
- Borg Olivier Street
- Triq tal-Virtù
- Apostolic Nunziature
Route 3
Apostolic Nunziature to Virtu Ferries Terminal,Marsa
Time: 3:25pm
Duration: 20 minutes at 50km/hr
Route:
- Apostolic Nunziature
- Triq tal-Virtu
- Borg Olivier Street
- Triq Nikola Saura
- Saqqaja Hill
- Mdina Road
- Central Link
- Mriehel Bypass
- Marsa-Hamrun Bypass to December 13th Road
- December 13th Road
- National Road
- Portes De Bombes
- St Anne Street
- War Memorial
- St Francis Hill, Floriana
- Pinto Wharf
- Virtu Terminal
Route 4
Mġarr Harbour, Gozo to Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary, Għarb
Time: 5:05pm
Duration: 20 minutes at 50km/hr
Route:
- Mġarr Harbour
- Mġarr Road
- Triq ix-Xatt
- Fortunato Mizzi Street
- Republic Street
- Independence Square
- Sir Adrian Dingli Street
- St Orsola Street
- Pope John Paul Street
- Għarb Street
- Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary
Route 5
Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary, Għarb to Mġarr Harbour,Gozo
Time: 6:25pm
Duration: 20 minutes at 50km/hr
Route:
- Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary
- Għarb Street
- Pope John Paul Street
- St Orsola Street
- Sir Adrian Dingli Street Independence Square
- Republic Street
- Fortunato Mizzi Street
- Triq ix-Xatt
- Mġarr Road
- Mġarr Harbour
Route 6
Ċirkewwa, Mellieħa to Apostolic Nunziature,Rabat
Time: 7:25pm
Duration: 35 minutes at 40km/hr
Route:
- Ċirkewwa
- Marfa Road
- Triq il-Qammieħ
- Triq il-Marfa
- Triq George Borg Olivier
- Main Street
- Selmun Hill
- Mistra Road
- Xemxija Hill
- Roundabout to St Paul’s Bypass
- St Paul’s Bypass
- Roundabout to Burmarrad Road
- Burmarrad Road
- Jupiter Roundabout
- Mount St Joseph
- Buqqana Roundabout towards Infetti Road
- Saqqajja Hill
- Nikola Saura Street
- Borg Olivier Street
- Tal-Virtù Street
- Apostolic Nunziature
Sunday routes
Route 7
Apostolic Nunziature, Rabat to St Paul’s Church,Rabat
Time: 8:25am
Duration: 5 minutes at 40km/hr
Route:
- Virtu Road
- Towards Borg Olivier Street [against one way]
- College Street
- Rabat Centre
- St Paul’s Grotto and Parish Church Rabat
Route 8
St Paul’s Church, Rabat to the Granaries,Floriana
Time: 9:10am
Duration: 25 minutes at 40km/hr
Route:
- St Paul’s Grotto and Parish Church Rabat
- St Paul’s Street (Stops at Ta’ Ġieżu Church and Serkin)
- Museum Road
- Saqqajja Hill
- Mdina Road
- Central Link
- Notabile Road (Stops at Oxford House and Wignacourt Arch)
- St Joseph High Road
- MUSEUM Chapel at Blata l-Bajda (Stop to visit Museum Chapel)
- National Road
- Porte des Bombes
- St Anne Street
- War Memorial
- Lion Monument
- Sarria Street
- Into the Granaries
Route 9
Granaries, Floriana to Apostolic Nunziature, Rabat
Time: 12:15pm
Duration: 25 minutes at 40km/hr
Route:
- The Granaries
- Great Siege Road
- War Memorial
- St Anne Street
- National Road Blata l-Bajda
- December 13 Road
- Up to Marsa-Ħamrun Bypass
- Mrieħel Bypass
- Central Link
- Saqqajja Hill
- Triq Nikola Saura
- Borg Olivier Street
- Tal-Virtù Road
- Apostolic Nunziature
Route 10
Apostolic Nunziature, Rabat to Peace Laboratory, ĦalFar
Time: 4:15pm
Duration: 30 minutes at 40km/hr
Route:
- Virtù Road
- Triq tal-Virtù
- Go to Borg Olivier Street [against one-way]
- Nikola Saura Street
- Saqqajja Hill
- Mdina Avenue
- Central Link
- Mrieħel Bypass
- Marsa-Ħamrun Bypass
- Aldo Moro Road
- Vjal Santa Luċija
- Santa Luċija Underpass
- Tal-Barrani
- Bir id-Deheb (Stop at Montebello Tyres Showroom)
- Għar Dalam Road (Stop at Alfresco Pizzeria)
- Triq Żarenu Dalli
- Pjazza ta’ Birżebbuġa (Stops at Parish Church, Pretty Bay [against one way], and Police Station)
- Triq San Patrizju (Stop at Freeport Roundabout Ħal Far Road)
- Peace Laboratory
Route 11
Peace Laboratory, Ħal Far to Malta International Airport
Time: 5:45pm
Duration: 4 minutes at slow speed
Route:
- Peace Laboratory
- Ħal Far Road towards Gudja
- Ministerial Lounge (entrance thro’ Ħal Far Road)