Where to see Pope Francis during his visit to Malta and Gozo

Key points

No parking will be allowed on the access routes that will be used by Pope Francis.

Boat owners and regatta clubs will be able to follow the pope’s catamaran trip to Gozo on sea

Gozo channel and fast ferry services will be suspended on Saturday between 4pm and 7pm

The pope will switch between his official car and popemobile during his visit

Full itinerary further below

Preparations are underway for Pope Francis’ visit to Malta and Gozo, and spectators will be able to catch a glimpse of the Holy Father in key areas across the islands.

Several main roads will be closed off to traffic and cleared of parked cars so that the pope can travel smoothly in his official car.

He will also be inside the popemobile in Valletta, Floriana and Gozo, likely driving down the middle of the road.

The pope’s first route will take him from Malta International Airport to Palace Square Valletta starting at 10am, passing through Gudja, Luqa, Santa Luċija, Marsa and Floriana.

Pope Francis will be greeted at the airport in a welcome ceremony with President George Vella and Prime Minister Robert Abela. The pope will then hold official meetings with the president and prime minister, as well as with other high authorities and diplomatic forces.

Afterwards, Pope Francis will greet the crowd at St George's Square from a balcony at the palace.

At noon the pope will head to the Apostolic Nunziature in Rabat, passing through Floriana, Marsa, Mrieħel and Attard. The pope will be staying at the Apostolic Nunziature throughout the visit.

Later on he will make his way to the Virtu Ferries Terminal in Marsa, leaving Rabat at 3:30pm. He will pass through a similar route taken earlier, and will then catch a Catamaran to Gozo’s Mġarr Harbour.

Several areas along the Grand Harbour will accommodate spectators wishing to the catamran. These include Rinella Bay/Bighi Bay, Dockyard Creek, and Lab South 2 to limits of Boiler wharf.

Vessels intending to moor within the above areas are to be securely moored by no later than 2pm on Saturday 2nd April in the areas identified by Transport Malta.

However, regatta clubs and boat owners are welcome to follow the pope's catamaran trip on sea, with supervision from the Armed Forces of Malta and Transport Malta. Other celebrations will take place in the area to give the pope a warm welcome, including a saluting ceremony from Barakka gardens.

Once he arrives at Gozo's Mġarr Harbour, the pope will visit Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary at Għarb and then make his way back to the harbour and catch the Gozo Channel back to Malta.

More celebrations will take place at Ta' Pinu Sanctuary, with liturgy beginning at 5:30pm.

From there, the pope will be driven back to the Apostolic Nunziature in Rabat and will remain there overnight.

On Sunday, he will visit St Paul’s grotto in Rabat and will be greeted by representatives from several church and non-church organisations. He will then travel to the Granaries in Floriana for a public mass at 10:15am.

He will pass through Attard, Mrieħel, Santa Venera and Ħamrun before arriving in Floriana. He will make a brief stop to visit MUSEUM Chapel at Blata l-Bajda.

After mass, the pope will travel back to the Apostolic Nunziature in Rabat, and then head to the Peace Laboratory in Ħal Far at 4:15pm.

He will then head to the airport in the late afternoon for a farewell ceremony to conclude his trip to Malta.

The pope will switch between his official car and the popemobile during his visit, while more frequent public transport routes will be made available.

However, the Gozo channel and fast ferry services will be suspended on Saturday between 4pm and 7pm. No parking will be allowed on any of the roads where the pope will be passing from.

Saturday routes

Route 1

Malta International Airport to Palace Square Valletta

Time: 10:15am

Duration: 15 minutes at 40km/hr

Locations:

Malta International Airport

Ħal Far Road

Aviation Road

Council of Europe Road

Luqa Road

Santa Lucija Roundabout

Vjal Santa Lucija to NEW Bridge

Aldo Moro Road

13th December Road

National Road, Blata l-Bajda

Portes des Bombes

St Anne Street

War Memorial

Great Siege Road (Opposite Independence Monument)

King Edward Street (Phoenicia Hotel)

City Gate

Republic Street

St. George’s Square

The Palace, Valletta

Route 2

The Palace, Valletta to Apostolic Nunziature,Rabat

Time: 12:15pm

Duration: 20 minutes at 40km/hr

Route:

The Palace

St George’s Square

Republic Street

City Gate

King Edward Street (Opposite Phoenicia Hotel)

Great Siege Road

War Memorial

St Francis Hill, Floriana

St. Anne Street

Portes des Bombes

13th December Road

Up to Marsa-Ħamrun Bypass

Mrieħel Bypass

Central Link

Saqqaja Hill

Triq Nikola Saura

Borg Olivier Street

Triq tal-Virtù

Apostolic Nunziature

Route 3

Apostolic Nunziature to Virtu Ferries Terminal,Marsa

Time: 3:25pm

Duration: 20 minutes at 50km/hr

Route:

Apostolic Nunziature

Triq tal-Virtu

Borg Olivier Street

Triq Nikola Saura

Saqqaja Hill

Mdina Road

Central Link

Mriehel Bypass

Marsa-Hamrun Bypass to December 13th Road

December 13th Road

National Road

Portes De Bombes

St Anne Street

War Memorial

St Francis Hill, Floriana

Pinto Wharf

Virtu Terminal

​Route 4

Mġarr Harbour, Gozo to Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary, Għarb

Time: 5:05pm

Duration: 20 minutes at 50km/hr

Route:

Mġarr Harbour

Mġarr Road

Triq ix-Xatt

Fortunato Mizzi Street

Republic Street

Independence Square

Sir Adrian Dingli Street

St Orsola Street

Pope John Paul Street

Għarb Street

Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary

Route 5

Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary, Għarb to Mġarr Harbour,Gozo

Time: 6:25pm

Duration: 20 minutes at 50km/hr

Route:

Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary

Għarb Street

Pope John Paul Street

St Orsola Street

Sir Adrian Dingli Street Independence Square

Republic Street

Fortunato Mizzi Street

Triq ix-Xatt

Mġarr Road

Mġarr Harbour

Route 6

Ċirkewwa, Mellieħa to Apostolic Nunziature,Rabat

Time: 7:25pm

Duration: 35 minutes at 40km/hr

Route:

Ċirkewwa

Marfa Road

Triq il-Qammieħ

Triq il-Marfa

Triq George Borg Olivier

Main Street

Selmun Hill

Mistra Road

Xemxija Hill

Roundabout to St Paul’s Bypass

St Paul’s Bypass

Roundabout to Burmarrad Road

Burmarrad Road

Jupiter Roundabout

Mount St Joseph

Buqqana Roundabout towards Infetti Road

Saqqajja Hill

Nikola Saura Street

Borg Olivier Street

Tal-Virtù Street

Apostolic Nunziature

Sunday routes

Route 7

Apostolic Nunziature, Rabat to St Paul’s Church,Rabat

Time: 8:25am

Duration: 5 minutes at 40km/hr

Route:

Virtu Road

Towards Borg Olivier Street [against one way]

College Street

Rabat Centre

St Paul’s Grotto and Parish Church Rabat

Route 8

St Paul’s Church, Rabat to the Granaries,Floriana

Time: 9:10am

Duration: 25 minutes at 40km/hr

Route:

St Paul’s Grotto and Parish Church Rabat

St Paul’s Street (Stops at Ta’ Ġieżu Church and Serkin)

Museum Road

Saqqajja Hill

Mdina Road

Central Link

Notabile Road (Stops at Oxford House and Wignacourt Arch)

St Joseph High Road

MUSEUM Chapel at Blata l-Bajda (Stop to visit Museum Chapel)

National Road

Porte des Bombes

St Anne Street

War Memorial

Lion Monument

Sarria Street

Into the Granaries

Route 9

Granaries, Floriana to Apostolic Nunziature, Rabat

Time: 12:15pm

Duration: 25 minutes at 40km/hr

Route:

The Granaries

Great Siege Road

War Memorial

St Anne Street

National Road Blata l-Bajda

December 13 Road

Up to Marsa-Ħamrun Bypass

Mrieħel Bypass

Central Link

Saqqajja Hill

Triq Nikola Saura

Borg Olivier Street

Tal-Virtù Road

Apostolic Nunziature

Route 10

Apostolic Nunziature, Rabat to Peace Laboratory, ĦalFar

Time: 4:15pm

Duration: 30 minutes at 40km/hr

Route:

Virtù Road

Triq tal-Virtù

Go to Borg Olivier Street [against one-way]

Nikola Saura Street

Saqqajja Hill

Mdina Avenue

Central Link

Mrieħel Bypass

Marsa-Ħamrun Bypass

Aldo Moro Road

Vjal Santa Luċija

Santa Luċija Underpass

Tal-Barrani

Bir id-Deheb (Stop at Montebello Tyres Showroom)

Għar Dalam Road (Stop at Alfresco Pizzeria)

Triq Żarenu Dalli

Pjazza ta’ Birżebbuġa (Stops at Parish Church, Pretty Bay [against one way], and Police Station)

Triq San Patrizju (Stop at Freeport Roundabout Ħal Far Road)

Peace Laboratory

Route 11

Peace Laboratory, Ħal Far to Malta International Airport

Time: 5:45pm

Duration: 4 minutes at slow speed

Route: