Newly-detected COVID cases rise to 791

The number of newly detected COVID-19 cases rose to 791 on Saturday, a high point since early January.

Data published online by the Superintendence of Public Health revealed that one further person died while infected with the virus in the previous 24 hours.

There are currently 6,495 active cases, a record for 2022 so far. The last time active cases topped 6,000 was on 22 December.

That data made available publicly does not include information about the number of patients requiring hospital treatment or intensive care – arguably the most important metric in measuring the threat posed by the pandemic.

Malta still has the lowest of COVID-related ITU occupancy across the EU according to data published by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.