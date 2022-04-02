Pope Francis makes his way to Gozo to address faithful at Ta’ Pinu

The Pope will be addressing the faithful in Gozo at the Marian shrine of Ta’ Pinu later this afternoon.

The site is a popular one for pilgrimages.

The devotion to the shrine dates back to the 15th century, when the family of Giovanni Calimera built a church dedicated to the Assumption on a knoll in the midst of their property at il-Wied ta’ Għammar.

It was dedicated to the Assumption – and known as Santa Maria ta’ Calimera. It eventually became known as Ta’ Gentile, after Gentile Calimera. In 1615, Pinu Gauci, from whom the chapel took its present title, offered the Bishop to raise it anew. In 1619, he commissioned the present altarpiece of the Assumption, the work of Bartolomeo Amodeo Perugino. In mid-morning of 22nd June 1883, Karmni Grima, returning home from her fields, heard a mysterious voice apparently coming from the direction of the chapel: “Come! Come!”. The voice then invited her: “Recite three Hail Marys in honour of the three days that my body rested in the tomb”, a practice still very popular with Gozitans today.

The foundation stone of the present Shrine, built in elegant Neo Romanesque and Gothic style with local limestone, was laid on 30 May 1920, and the Basilica was dedicated on 13 December 1931. In 1935, Cardinal Alessandro Maria Lepicier, the Pope’s Legate, crowned the Virgin’s altarpiece.

On 26 May 1990, Pope St John Paul II visited the Shrine and celebrated Holy Mass on its parvis, placing five golden stars around the Virgin’s head in the painting. Pope Benedict XVI, during his Visit to Malta in 2021, at the end of a Mass at the Floriana Granaries, offered the Golden Rose to Our Lady of Ta’ Pinu and invoked her as ‘Queen of the Family’.