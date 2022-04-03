[WATCH] Pope follows predecessor's footsteps in visit to St Paul's Grotto

Pope Francis had an early start on Sunday, holding a private meeting with members of the Jesuit order at the Rabat Apostolic Nunciature and then making his way to St Paul's Grotto.

Upon arrival at St Paul's Basilica in Rabat, the pope went down towards the grotto and recited a prayer: "Saved from shipwreck,

St Paul and his fellow travelers found here to welcome them pagan people of kindly heart, who treated them with rare humanity, recognizing that they were in need of shelter, security and assistance."

"Good Father, grant us the grace of a kindly heart that beats with love for our brothers and sisters. Help us to recognize from afar those in need, struggling amidst the waves of the sea, dashed against the reefs of unknown shores."

Pope Francis then gifted a lamp, cast in silver-plated brass standing on a pedestal with three bands, on which the word "PAX" appears in relief. The cylindrical stem bears a medallian with the coat of arms of Pope Francis, while the bobéche, on the upper part, is cast with three sails that serve as lamp-holders.

The Grotto has been venerated since medieval times as the place just outside the city of Melite where St Paul is said to have stayed during his sojourn in Malta in 60 AD, as described in the Acts of the Apostles.

In the Catholic Counter-Reformation tradition, the cult of St Paul was reinvigorated by the Spanish hermit Juan Benegas of Cordoba who lived in the area of the Grotto and who in 1607 obtained Pope Paul V’s permission to look after it.

The Knights of the Order of St John, who also set their eyes on this important site, backed Benegas in his efforts concerning the Grotto. The Knights soon realised the potential of the Pauline cult in Malta which allowed them to curate the site not just for religious reasons, but also for political purposes.

The underground complex includes the Grotto and a rock-cut crypt attached to it which contains two altars dedicated to St Paul and St Luke, and a smaller side altar dedicated to St Trophimus.

The marble statue of St Paul in the Grotto was donated by Grand Master Pinto in 1748. Another statue of St Paul on the main altar of the crypt was sculpted in marble by Maltese sculptor, Melchiorre Gafà.. A silver vessel, was donated by the Knights of St John in 1960 to mark the 19th centenary anniversary of the shipwreck of St Paul in Malta, hangs next to the marble statue in the Grotto.

The Grotto became a pivotal place of worship and pilgrimage. Several important personalities visited the site throughout the centuries. These included Inquisitor Mgr Fabio Chigi, who would later become Pope Alexander VII, Admiral Lord Nelson, Saint Pope John Paul II in 1990 and Pope Benedict XVI in 2010.

Papal itinerary

After leaving Rabat, Pope Francis will celebrate Mass at the Granaries in Floriana.

In the afternoon, he will be meeting with a group of migrants at the “John XXIII Peace Lab” centre for migrants at Hal Far.

The Pope will be leaving Malta this evening. A farewell ceremony will be held at the Malta International Airport at 5:50pm.

