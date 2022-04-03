[IN PICTURES] Pope celebrates Mass in front of thousands at Floriana
Thousands attended the Papal mass at the Floriana Granaries
Malta's faithful came in their thousands to celebrate mass with Pope Francis at the Floriana Granaries.
Floriana was a sea of yellow and white on Sunday morning, as crowds waving the papal flag gathered in anticipation of a Papal Mass celebrated by Pope Francis, as the last day of the Papal visit began.
At 9:15am, before mass started, all the seats at the Floriana Granaries were occupied by members of the public. This did not deter several hundred would-be attendees, who are standing outside the gates, awaiting the arrival of Pope Francis.
The Holy Father’s homily used the Gospel story about a woman caught in adultery to issue an invitation to mercy - as well as a subtle warning against hypocrisy.