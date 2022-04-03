[IN PICTURES] Pope celebrates Mass in front of thousands at Floriana

Malta's faithful came in their thousands to celebrate mass with Pope Francis at the Floriana Granaries.

Floriana was a sea of yellow and white on Sunday morning, as crowds waving the papal flag gathered in anticipation of a Papal Mass celebrated by Pope Francis, as the last day of the Papal visit began.

At 9:15am, before mass started, all the seats at the Floriana Granaries were occupied by members of the public. This did not deter several hundred would-be attendees, who are standing outside the gates, awaiting the arrival of Pope Francis.

The Holy Father’s homily used the Gospel story about a woman caught in adultery to issue an invitation to mercy - as well as a subtle warning against hypocrisy.