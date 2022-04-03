menu

[IN PICTURES] Pope celebrates Mass in front of thousands at Floriana

Thousands attended the Papal mass at the Floriana Granaries

nicole_meilak
3 April 2022, 11:49am
by Nicole Meilak

Malta's faithful came in their thousands to celebrate mass with Pope Francis at the Floriana Granaries. 

Floriana was a sea of yellow and white on Sunday morning, as crowds waving the papal flag gathered in anticipation of a Papal Mass celebrated by Pope Francis, as the last day of the Papal visit began.

At 9:15am, before mass started, all the seats at the Floriana Granaries were occupied by members of the public. This did not deter several hundred would-be attendees, who are standing outside the gates, awaiting the arrival of Pope Francis.

The Holy Father’s homily used the Gospel story about a woman caught in adultery to issue an invitation to mercy - as well as a subtle warning against hypocrisy.  

Pope Francis enters Floriana on the popemobile, ready to celebrate mass on the granaries (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Archbishop emeritus Paul Cremona is also in attendance (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
A banner of Floriana's patron saint Publius adorns the church dedicated to him (James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Faithful supporters wore scarves commemorating the Holy Father's visit to Malta (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Pope Francis leads mass at Floriana (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Some enjoyed a birds-eye view of the Papal mass (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Others who were unable to book a seat at the mass observed from nearby
Thousands celebrated the Eucharist, representing the resurrection of Christ (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Some mass-goers took the opportunity to express solidarity with Ukrainian victims of the Russian war (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
