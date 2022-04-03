[WATCH] Pope Francis to migrants: 'You are not statistics but flesh and blood people with faces and dreams'

The last stop on Pope Francis’ brief sojourn on Malta was a visit to migrants at Ħal Far’s Peace Lab on Sunday afternoon, where he urged the faithful to “respond to the challenge of migrants and refugees with kindness and humanity,” expressing the hope that Malta will always offer safe harbour to those who land on its shores.

The Holy Father had words of hope, saying that dignity must be the starting point. “Let us not be deceived by all those who tell us that “nothing can be done”; “these problems are too big for us”; “let others fend for themselves while I go about my own business”. No. Let us never fall into this trap. Let us respond to the challenge of migrants and refugees with kindness and humanity.”

He repeated what he had said in December in Lesvos: “I am here… to assure you of my closeness… I am here to see your faces and look into your eyes. Since the day I visited Lampedusa, I have not forgotten you. You are always in my heart and in my prayers.”

Quoting from the Acts of the Apostles, he recalled how the people of Malta had welcomed the Apostle Paul and his companions, after their shipwreck.. “We are told that they were treated with “unusual kindness.” Not merely with kindness, but with rare humanity, a special care and concern that Saint Luke wished to immortalise in the Book of Acts. It is my hope that that is how Malta will always treat those who land on its shores, offering them a genuinely “safe harbour”. “

“Shipwreck is something that thousands of men, women and children have experienced in the Mediterranean in recent years. Sadly, for many of them, it ended in tragedy,” said the Pontiff.

“Yet in these events we see another kind of shipwreck taking place: the shipwreck of civilization, which threatens not only migrants but us all. How can we save ourselves from this shipwreck which risks sinking the ship of our civilization? By conducting ourselves with kindness and humanity. By regarding people not merely as statistics… for what they really are: people, men and women, brothers and sisters, each with his or her own life story.”

In an oblique reference to the 106 people who until recently were adrift in the Mediterranean, to whom Malta had refused entry, he added: “Perhaps at this very moment, while we are here, there are boats heading northwards across the sea… Let us pray for these brothers and sisters of ours who risk their lives at sea in search of hope.”

Pope Francis likened their experiences to refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the most recent event causing refugees to escape their homeland. “But also the experiences of so many others in Asia, Africa and the Americas who have had to leave their homes and lands in search of safety. All of them are in my thoughts and prayers at this time.”

The experience of being uprooted left its mark on those affected, he said. “Not just the pain and emotion of that moment, but a deep wound affecting your journey of growth as a young man or woman. It takes time to heal that wound; it takes time and most of all it takes experiences of human kindness: meeting persons who accept you and are able to listen, understand and accompany you. But also the experience of living alongside other travelling companions, sharing things with them and bearing your burdens together…”

The Pope also acknowledged the difficulties faced by refugees and the communities they seek to integrate themselves into. “I think of these reception centres, and how important it is for them to be places marked by human kindness! We know how difficult that can be, since there are always things that create tensions and difficulties. Yet, on every continent, there are individuals and communities who take up the challenge, realising that migrations are a sign of the times, where civility itself is in play.”

“None of this can be accomplished in a day! It takes time, immense patience, and above all a love made up of closeness, tenderness and compassion, like God’s love for us. I think we should say a big word of thanks to all those who took up this challenge here in Malta and established this Centre,” he said, to applause.

“Allow me, brothers and sisters, to express a dream of my own: that you, who are migrants, after having received a welcome rich in human kindness and fraternity, will become in turn witnesses and agents of welcome and fraternity.”

“I believe it is most important that in today’s world migrants become witnesses of those human values essential for a dignified and fraternal life. They are values that you hold in your hearts, values that are part of your roots. Once the pain of being uprooting has subsided, you can bring forth this interior richness, this precious patrimony of humanity, and share it with the communities that will welcome you and the environments of which you will be a part.”

The Holy Father expressed his dream of fraternity and social friendship, saying that it is the “future of the human family in a globalised world.”

The dream of freedom and democracy collides with a harsh reality, often dangerous, sometimes terrible and inhuman, he said, in response to the testimonials given by two migrants.

“You gave voice to the stifled plea of those millions of migrants whose fundamental rights are violated, sadly at times with the complicity of the state. And you drew our attention to the most important thing: the dignity of the person.”

“Let us light fires of fraternity around which people can warm themselves, rise again and rediscover hope. Let us strengthen the fabric of social friendship and the culture of encounter, starting from places such as this. They may not be perfect, but they are, truly, “laboratories of peace”.”

He prayed for wisdom on the part of national leaders, asking that in addition to the material welfare of their peoples, “they may also guarantee them the fairest gift of peace.”

He lit a candle in front of an image of Mary, saying that the “little flame is a symbol of our faith in God. It is also a symbol of hope, a hope that Mary, our Mother, keeps alive even at most difficult moments.”

The visit ended with a prayer for freedom from fear and prejudice, in the hope that this would enable mankind to combat injustice together and for the growth of a world in which each person is respected in his or her inviolable dignity.”

After the visit was concluded, the Papal motorcade made it’s way to the Malta International Airport, from where Pope Francis will return to Rome, later this evening.