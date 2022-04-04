US embassy nominates Malta's first female deputy commissioner for International Women of Courage Award

The US embassy has nominated Malta's first female deputy commissioner for the US Secretary of State's 2022 International Women of Courage Award.

Deputy Commissioner Alexandra Mamo has been nominated for the award, which seeks to honour women who have shown exceptional courage, commitment, and leadership in improving the lives of others.

"As the first female Deputy Commissioner of Police in Malta, Alexandra Mamo has blazed a path for young women in a traditionally male-dominated profession," Chargé d’Affaires Gwendolyn “Wendy” Green said.

Mamo was appointed head of the police's Financial Crimes Investigations Department, formerly the Economic Crimes Unit. She led the department through high-level investigations, with the arrests of Keith Schembri and Brian Tonna coming into fruition under her leadership.

Another high profile case involved the dismantling of an oil trafficking ring, which resulted in money laundering charges being filed against ex-footballers Darren Debono and Jeffrey Chetcuti, and other associates.

A year later, she was appointed deputy police commissioner, becoming the first woman to occupy the post.

In an interview with MaltaToday last November, Mamo spoke of her determination to make the FCID a success. “We are in the middle of a tsunami, but I want to bring this ship to port, despite the tide being against us... The work is stressful and we are constantly under scrutiny, but I am determined to make this department a success,” she had said.

