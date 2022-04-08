Maltese had good judgement of their job, household finances and economy before election

Just before Robert Abela called the election at the end of February, the Maltese were overwhelmingly judging their household financial situation and job status as good.

The results come from the latest Eurobarometer survey released today for which the fieldwork was carried out between 18 January and 8 February.

The findings shed some light on what people were thinking in the run-up to a general election on 26 March, which the Labour Party won by a landslide.

The Eurobarometer survey found that 82% of Maltese judged the financial situation of their household as good, which was 10 points higher than the EU27 average.

Asked about their personal job situation, 70% judged this to be good as opposed to 15% who said bad. The positive mood in Malta was 10 points higher than the EU average.

A similar positive sentiment was expressed on the current economic situation in Malta, with 60% saying it was good and 37% saying it was bad. The results for Malta bucked the European trend where an average of 39% across the 27 member states judged the economy in their respective country to be performing well, while 59% said it was doing badly.

When asked about their expectations for the next 12 months, 24% were expecting the employment situation in Malta to be better, while 45% expected no change. Just over a quarter expected the situation to get worse.

Similarly, 29% expected the economic situation to get better but 31% expected it to worsen. A third believed the situation will remain the same.

Asked about their personal job prospects for the next 12 months, 23% of respondents believed they would be better, 55% expected no change while only 5% expected their personal job situation to worsen.

Looking at the figures in retrospect, it is clear that people were judging their current situation to be good and while expressing some concern over the next 12 months, they felt the need to maintain continuity in government when the election came.

And it would seem the Labour Party was also in tune with people’s major concerns, which it addressed as a government and in its electoral manifesto.

The two most important issues for Maltese highlighted in the Eurobarometer were rising prices and the environment.

Rising prices were identified as a concern by 54%, significantly higher than the EU average of 41%. This was followed by the environment and climate change, identified by 30%, which is double the EU average.

The government’s decision to mitigate inflation by pumping out €70 million in cheques to workers, pensioners and students was a clear response to the concern people were experiencing.

Furthermore, the electoral pledge to invest €700 million in massive urban greening projects and the decision to stop the controversial Marsaskala yacht marina would seem a response to the concern on the environment.

However, the Eurobarometer also asked how much trust respondents had in the Maltese government and the results would appear to contrast with the election outcome.

The findings showed that at the start of the year, 47% said they tend to trust the government, while 49% said they tend not to trust.

However, the figures for Malta were significantly different from the EU average, where trust in government stood at 35% and a whopping 60% said they do not trust their government.

This particular result could explain the higher rate of abstention in the election, where almost 60,000 voters either stayed at home or spoiled their ballot in a show of distrust towards the political class.