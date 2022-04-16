Civil society persists anti-corruption message despite Labour Party election triumph

During a vigil on Saturday evening, commemorating 54-months from the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, members of civil society emphasised that despite the Labour Party triumph in the 2022 general election, the anti-corruption message remained crucial.

They remarked how the Labour Party won the March election democratically but emphasised that the work of civil society was still very much needed.

"Despite nine long years of scandals, despite a journalist being assassinated and a public inquiry finding the state responsible for this murder, the labour party remains hugely attractive to voters and was elected by another large majority."

"There were a startling large number of people who didn't vote, the nationalist party suffered another defeat, third parties remained unrepresented in Parliament thanks to distribution of districts and the success of the gender quota mechanism remains entirely questionable," Repubblika said.

They remarked they found it surprisingly that politicians that "crusaded" for justice over the years performed badly in the election, mentioning Karol Aquilina (only elected through a causal election), Claudette Buttigieg (elected thanks to the gender corrective mechanism) and Arnold Cassola (who despite a strong showing, was no elected).

They also mentioned former Labour minister Evarist Bartolo (unelected in the 2022 election), who they said criticised the government frequently on social media.

"But human Rights violator Owen Bonnici did, as did Glenn Beddingfield, and Rosianne Cutajar," they said, arguing that people wanted to live life in peace and having their needs met. They said that people like Robert Aquilina from Repubblika, Manuel Delia and the Shift News were particularly blamed for the result of the 2022 election.

The NGOs remarked that despite the continuous protesting becoming tiring, it would continue to speak out "because very little has changed".

"We need to turn the tables and ask why despite the glaring spotlight, it has taken the government so bloody long to clean up its act. We need to ask why it shelters and rewards criminal behaviour and why we can't go a week without hearing of a new scandal eating up tax payer funds/ public land / eroding basic democracy."

Repubblika said that whilst it agrees that the Opposition had to provide an alternative to the government and not just survive on anti-corruption rhetoric, it emphasised that criticising power and corruption was the basis of a democracy.

"It seems crazy, but four and a half years have passed since Daphne Caruana Galizia's assassination and justice still seems to be a long way ahead. We're in it for the long haul. We need to roll up our sleeves, because there's a lot of work to be done and we're going to stick around to do it," Repubblika concluded.

During the vigil, speeches were made by theatre director Chris Gatt, Martina Farrugia from Occupy Justice, Sammi Davis from Repubblika and Repubblika President Robert Aquilina.