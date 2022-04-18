Alex Borg handed Gozo portfolio as Bernard Grech assigns roles in parliamentary group shake-up

Bernard Grech is appointing his shadow cabinet in what is expected to be a parliamentary group shake-up, following last month’s election defeat.

Grech started meeting his MPs individually at the Nationalist Party headquarters on Monday.

Sources close to the party have indicated that former leader Adrian Delia has been tasked to shadow transport and capital projects, while entrepreneur Ivan J. Bartolo will be shadowing the economy portfolio.

Newcomer Alex Borg is expected to be tasked with shadowing the Gozo portfolio taking over from veteran Chris Said. Borg had a spectacular showing on the 13th District in the last election, pipping Said to the top spot within the PN ranks.

Meetings are ongoing and sources said they are expected to go on throughout the evening.

Grech is understood to be pushing for a new frontbench and although not everyone will be a spokesperson, all MPs will be assigned some form of role.

More to follow.