Bernard Grech chooses shadow cabinet in major shakeup
Veteran MPs Mario de Marco, Chris Said and Carm Mifsud Bonnici are left out of Bernard Grech's shadow cabinet • Adrian Delia tasked with transport and capital projects, Joe Giglio with home affairs and Jerome Caruana Cilia with finance
Updated at 9pm with full list of spokespersons
Nationalist leader Bernard Grech has appointed his shadow cabinet following last month’s election defeat.
Grech started meeting his MPs individually at the Nationalist Party headquarters on Monday morning, and the party published the full list of shadow portfolios and spokespersons in the evening.
In a short statement, Grech thanked the previous spokespersons and MPs who served in the past five years.
He also said MPs’ role in parliamentary committees will be announced in the coming days.
Below is the full list of Opposition spokespersons:
David Agius – Deputy Speaker and spokesperson for social policy
Robert Arrigo – Spokesperson for tourism
Robert Cutajar – Whip and spokesperson for self-employed and SMEs
Paula Mifsud Bonnici – Assistant Whip and spokesperson for active aging
Darren Carabott – Public Accounts Committee Chair and spokesperson for local government and public administration
Karol Aquilina – Spokesperson for justice
Graziella Attard Previ – Spokesperson for equality and children’s rights
Charles Azzopardi – Spokesperson for hobbies (hunting and trapping included) and the fight against increase in cost of living
Ivan Bartolo – Spokesperson for social accommodation and the fight against poverty
Ivan J Bartolo – Spokesperson for the economy and the creation of new economic sectors
Toni Bezzina – Spokesperson for agriculture and fisheries
Graham Bencini – Spokesperson for sport and public broadcasting
Bernice Bonello – Spokesperson for youths and European funds
Alex Borg – Spokesperson for Gozo
Eve Borg Bonello – Spokesperson for climate change
Claudette Buttigieg – Spokesperson for civil liberties, social dialogue and the fight against diabetes
Ryan Callus – Spokesperson for public works and infrastructure
Jerome Caruana Cilia – Spokesperson for finance
Ivan Castillo – Spokesperson for the maritime sector
Janice Chetcuti – Spokesperson for the environment, the creation of new spaces and animal rights
Rebekah Cilia – Spokesperson for lands and consumer rights
Adrian Delia – Spokesperson for transport, mobility and capital projects
Beppe Fenech Adami – Spokesperson for foreign affairs and commerce
Graziella Galea – Spokesperson for inclusion and voluntary work
Joe Giglio – Spokesperson for home affairs, security and reforms
Mark Anthony Sammut – Spokesperson for energy and enterprise
Justin Schembri – Spokesperson for education
Stephen Spiteri – Spokesperson for health
Ian Vassallo – Spokesperson for primary care and mental health
Julie Zahra – Spokesperson for national heritage, arts and culture
Stanley Zammit – Spokesperson for planning, research and innovation