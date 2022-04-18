Bernard Grech chooses shadow cabinet in major shakeup

Updated at 9pm with full list of spokespersons

Nationalist leader Bernard Grech has appointed his shadow cabinet following last month’s election defeat.

Grech started meeting his MPs individually at the Nationalist Party headquarters on Monday morning, and the party published the full list of shadow portfolios and spokespersons in the evening.

In a short statement, Grech thanked the previous spokespersons and MPs who served in the past five years.

He also said MPs’ role in parliamentary committees will be announced in the coming days.

Below is the full list of Opposition spokespersons:

David Agius – Deputy Speaker and spokesperson for social policy

Robert Arrigo – Spokesperson for tourism

Robert Cutajar – Whip and spokesperson for self-employed and SMEs

Paula Mifsud Bonnici – Assistant Whip and spokesperson for active aging

Darren Carabott – Public Accounts Committee Chair and spokesperson for local government and public administration

Karol Aquilina – Spokesperson for justice

Graziella Attard Previ – Spokesperson for equality and children’s rights

Charles Azzopardi – Spokesperson for hobbies (hunting and trapping included) and the fight against increase in cost of living

Ivan Bartolo – Spokesperson for social accommodation and the fight against poverty

Ivan J Bartolo – Spokesperson for the economy and the creation of new economic sectors

Toni Bezzina – Spokesperson for agriculture and fisheries

Graham Bencini – Spokesperson for sport and public broadcasting

Bernice Bonello – Spokesperson for youths and European funds

Alex Borg – Spokesperson for Gozo

Eve Borg Bonello – Spokesperson for climate change

Claudette Buttigieg – Spokesperson for civil liberties, social dialogue and the fight against diabetes

Ryan Callus – Spokesperson for public works and infrastructure

Jerome Caruana Cilia – Spokesperson for finance

Ivan Castillo – Spokesperson for the maritime sector

Janice Chetcuti – Spokesperson for the environment, the creation of new spaces and animal rights

Rebekah Cilia – Spokesperson for lands and consumer rights

Adrian Delia – Spokesperson for transport, mobility and capital projects

Beppe Fenech Adami – Spokesperson for foreign affairs and commerce

Graziella Galea – Spokesperson for inclusion and voluntary work

Joe Giglio – Spokesperson for home affairs, security and reforms

Mark Anthony Sammut – Spokesperson for energy and enterprise

Justin Schembri – Spokesperson for education

Stephen Spiteri – Spokesperson for health

Ian Vassallo – Spokesperson for primary care and mental health

Julie Zahra – Spokesperson for national heritage, arts and culture

Stanley Zammit – Spokesperson for planning, research and innovation