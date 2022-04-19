PN advances manure use to mitigate rising fertiliser costs for farmers

Manure could be used more judiciously to minimise the demand for imported chemical fertiliser, the Nationalist Party said, as it expressed concern over rising costs for farmers.

The rising cost of imported fertiliser threatens the food supply, the PN said as it called for government intervention to cushion the impact on farmers.

Farmers have reported tighter margins as a result of a 40% increase in the price of imported chemical fertilisers.

The PN said in a statement penned by agriculture spokesperson Toni Bezzina and finance spokesperson Jerome Caruana Cilia, government should shoulder part of this additional expense to ensure the country’s food supply remains secure.

“While it is difficult to control prices of imported products, it is practical to take domestic initiatives such as reducing the dependence on inorganic fertiliser through the better use of natural fertiliser that is available locally,” the PN said, calling on government to study solutions so that manure is considered as an essential resource that can be integrated more effectively in the agricultural sector.

The PN said manure should be used judiciously to avoid damage to the water table.