Masks no longer mandatory in schools after Easter holidays as health guidelines are updated

Updated with Curia statement at 3:37pm

Masks will no longer need to be worn in schools as of Monday when the new term starts, a document published by the health authorities states.

“It will no longer be mandatory to wear a mask in schools. However, individuals are free to assess risk for themselves and their children given that evidence to date still shows that wearing a mask is effective,” the document says. Social distancing should still be followed.

Earlier in April, church schools in Malta expressed their reservation about the government’s decision to remove the mandatory use of face masks in schools.

The church schools organisation said that while it was in favour of the eventual removal of face masks in classrooms, however, the use of masks had been effective in controlling the pandemic in schools.

The decision to remove face masks comes after months of mounting pressure from parents calling for the removal of masks within a contest of restrictions being relaxed everywhere else.

The only other major change to the guidelines concerns gatherings.

“All activities that used to occur pre-COVID-19 pandemic should take place keeping basic mitigation measures in mind,” the document says.

School gatherings can take place as long as they adhere to social distancing. “Schools are responsible for taking the measures necessary to mitigate against any potential viral transmission.”

This means that parents can now attend events at school, even if they are not vaccinated due to the changes in the vaccine rules earlier in the year.

The document does not make reference as to whether schools can enforce their own rules on students and teachers.

Curia statement

In a statement, the Curia said that the health authorities still recommend using face masks as it was still effective in curbing the spread of the virus.

In light of this, Church schools that consider the use of masks as necessary for the well-being of their community and their sustained operation will notify parents and staff members accordingly, the Curia said.

“Students and staff in all Church schools are encouraged to wear a mask as provided for in the guidelines. The guidelines still mandate masks on school transport,” the Curia said.