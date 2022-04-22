Speeding ticket led police to More Supermarkets boss Ryan Schembri in Scotland

The boss of the More Supermarkets chain Ryan Schembri has been arrested in Scotland.

It was a speeding ticket which brought an end to Ryan Schembri’s eight-year stint on the run.

Schembri had fled the country in 2014 with a reported €40 million in debts left behind from the More Supermarkets crash.

He was arrested on a European Arrest Warrant issued by Interpol years ago. Maltese police were in Scotland for the arrest.

UK authorities had informed their Maltese counterparts that Schembri had been fined for speeding there. This had led to an investigation by the Maltese police which found that Schembri resided in the United Kingdom and had bank accounts, as well as a partner there.

Schembri first absconded from Malta to Dubai, where he lived with partner Aviva Ryan. No charges were filed against him then. The couple then moved to London, and later to Scotland.

The couple then moved to London, and more recently, to Scotland, where his arrest took place.

He is expected to arrive in Malta later today so as to be arraigned in court over the weekend on charges of money laundering, as well as his connection to the supermarket debt that is connected, in turn, to the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop.

Lawyer Roberto Montalto is expected to be representing Schembri in court.

Chircop had been one of the ‘investors’ in the mysterious More Supermarkets bust, the one that saw Ryan Schembri, a cousin of former PM chief of staff Keith Schembri, flee the island.

Chircop had loaned a substantial sum to people connected to the More Supermarkets, where millions are said to have been lost after director and owner Ryan Schembri fled the island. In March 2014, Chircop entered into a contract with Ryan Schembri, then appearing as director of the company Erom Limited, to loan him the sum of €750,000.

Also appearing as debtors in the contract were Schembri’s business partner Etienne Cassar, as well as Adrian Agius - one of the men first arrested by police in December 2017 in connection with the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, and later released on police bail. Together, Schembri and Cassar, and Agius, owned shares in another joint company called Interaa Holdings.

Agius, known as ‘tal-Maksar’, was the director linked to the More Hamrun supermarket. Agius held a directorship in a company related to More’s main shareholder Ryan Schembri, Interaa Holdings, with the shareholders being made up of Schembri’s own Cassar & Schembri Marketing (40%), M&R Construction (15%) and Panelix Supplies (25%), and Agius’s Imora Holdings (20%).

Ryan Schembri packed his bags and absconded from Malta after the supermarket business he ran failed. He left behind him a string of debts. Schembri is cousin to former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri.

Ryan Schembri fled the island in September 2014, soon after starting to transferr his supermarket business to a new investor, the restaurateur Darren Casha, who was then under the impression that the More Supermarkets chain was in excellent financial health.