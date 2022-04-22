Weddings, parties back to normal from 2 May as most COVID-19 restrictions are lifted

The wearing of face masks will only be obligatory in hospitals, health clinics, elderly homes and on flights from 2 May as Health Minister Chris Fearne announces lifting of most sanctions. Weddings and parties will also be back to normal.

The new rules, which also see changes to isolation protocols, will come into force from 2 May. Fearne said that the manner by which the pandemic has evolved allows the country to enter a new period of normality.

New COVID-19 rules from 2 May

Only those who test positive for COVID will have to remain in isolation for 7 days, irrespective if they are vaccinated or not. On the 7th day, the person will have to take a rapid test and if this results negative, isolation ends. If the person still tests positive, they will have to isolate for another 3 days.

There is no obligation on primary contacts of a positive case to isolate themselves.

People living in the same household with a positive case will not need to isolate themselves but will be recommended to carry out a rapid test after three days that the positive case is notified.

Masks will no longer be mandatory, except in hospitals, health clinics, elderly homes and flights.

The passenger locator form for incoming travellers will no longer be necessary.

Weddings and parties will return back to normal.

Free testing for COVID will remain and testing centres, apart from the one at Ħal Farruġ, will continue operating.

More to follow.