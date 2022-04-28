[WATCH] Government committed to fuel subsidies but won’t divulge costs so far

Energy minister Miriam Dalli said government remains fully committed to subsiding rising enery costs, but did not divulge the amount spent by government on the subsidies to date.

Answering to journalists’ questions on Thursday, Dalli reiterated that government allocated €200 million in last year’s Budget to softening the blow of high energy estimates. She said that government is trying to keep in line with this allocation.

“Internationally there’s a certain volatility to energy prices. What’s different for us is that a percentage of our energy supply has a fixed price, but then you’re still exposed to other things,” she said.

Malta has so far escaped the impact of rising energy costs because of a fixed-price agreement Enemalta has with Electrogas for the supply of liquefied natural gas. But this five-year agreement expired in April, with the price of gas now pegged to the Brent oil index.

When questioned on the sustainability of this plan, she said that government “took a conscious decision to keep prices low”.

Government is still subsiding costs by pumping money into Enemalta. “We’re doing this so consumers won’t suffer from price increases,” she said.

“It will remain sustainable because we took a conscious decision to help consumers by keeping prices stable. We decided to keep prices stable because our country already passed through a pandemic. we don’t want to deliver another shock to families and businesses.”

She added that government has no plans on increasing energy tariffs to make well for heightened public spending. “We’re seeing to keep prices as they are. We’ve said it countless times before, and that remains our policy.”