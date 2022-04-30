'Everyone's political journey has an expiry date' - Bernard Grech on Jason Azzopardi

PN leader Bernard Grech said that whilst he recognised all the work that Jason Azzopardi had done for the party, everyone had to accept that one's political journey had an expiry date.

Speaking to Andrew Azzoaprdi on Radio 103 on Friday, Grech “categorically” denied that the party worked against the campaign of former PN MP Jason Azzopardi, saying that it was up to the electorate to decide when one’s political journey came to an end.

“Everyone has to understand that one’s political journey has an expiry date. Mine will come to and when it does I will be accepting it and move on,” Grech said.

Asked by the host whether he felt that he contested the leadership race in the wrong moment, Grech said that, “it was never about a personal calculation but about what I could do for the party and for the country.”

With regards to the leadership race and the constant rumours about a potential future bid of EP President Roberta Metsola, Grech emphasised that all the party members had to unify behind one leader and move into one direction.

Grech defended his position as leader despite the electoral defeat. He said that he had gone on record after the 2017 election, telling former Simon Busuttil to consider staying on at the realm of the party, despite the Labour Party triumph.

“Let’s all appreciate that there is only one leader. We need to once again show respect and give the benefit of the doubt to the vision of however is leading the party […] We are all part of the same party and we all have to cede part of our authority for the benefit of the party. This is what the PL does,” Grech said.

“Auto discipline is most important and we all have to understand that even if we are right, we are still part of a party and can’t do whatever we want.”

With regards to Christian Peregin, the former PN campaign manager, Grech said that he was no longer employed within the party, disclosing that he was still however contributing wherever necessary.

PN still committed to honouring the ċedoli scheme

Grech said that the PN would honour its commitment with those that had invested in the party through the ċedoli scheme. He assured that despite the €32 million in debt that the party had accumulated, the money would be paid back in full with interest.

Under the scheme launched in 2016, individuals lent €10,000 for 10 years to the PN against an interest payment of four per cent.

Grech explained that he disclosed the amount of debt PN had, in order to be authentic and truthful with the party members.

“I can’t lead a party without being authentic and truthful. I will not take people for a ride and paint a false picture,” Grech said. He explained that the debt had been accumulated under different administrations and emphasised that since Simon Busuttil’s era, the party has reduced staff and expenses.

Grech said that the Labour Party too had debt which ran into the millions, but said it refused to disclose it to the public.

Ray Bezzina’s controversial move to DB Group

Azzoaprdi asked Grech about the move of former PN head of secretariat, Ray Bezzina, to DB Group and whether this reflected badly on the party.

Grech spoke about the political consistency, saying that PN had was never influenced by donations.

“Ray Bezzina has done what he decided to do, but the party has always shown political consistency. The point is not whether certain people have donated to the party but whether we criticised certain projects or not,” Grech said.

“Have any donations restrained us? No, they did not as we had come out against the DB project. We will not be influenced by any donation.”