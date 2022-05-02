‘Blue Hero’ to ‘expired politician’: Jason Azzopardi’s troubled relationship with PN leaders

Jason Azzopardi was one of the rebel MPs who worked to push former Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia out and elect in his stead, Bernard Grech.

But now, the former MP, is fighting a battle from the outside to safeguard his legacy as Grech tries to put more distance between the party and Azzopardi, who has become a symbol of toxicity.

Already, in the aftermath of failing to get elected to parliament, Azzopardi accused the party administration of playing dirty during the election campaign by isolating him.

But he also went one step further, implying that the conclusions of magisterial inquiries in the coming months will reveal why he was “uncomfortable for many” and why he was a target for attacks from the Labour Party and “elsewhere”.

Although bowing out from politics, in his parting shot, Azzopardi seemed to suggest that he will not go away quietly, or at all.

Indeed, a week later, when reacting to Grech’s direct reference to him that politicians had an expiry date, Azzopardi launched one of his cryptic torpedoes.

The former MP claimed that he had been an obstacle to a donation made to the party “from someone who wanted a presidential pardon for their relative”.

It remains unclear what donation Azzopardi was talking about and whether it ever materialised. It is also unclear whether the donation was solicited by the party or offered to it.

In any case, the latest bout of turbulence has allowed Grech to flex his muscles against Azzopardi, something he can do with relative ease now that Azzopardi is no longer an MP.

Whether Azzopardi’s claims are true, or whether he is simply connecting dots bereft of context, remains to be seen. One thing is certain, though; Azzopardi will not vanish into thin air as some in the PN would like him to do.

The following is a timeline of key dates over the past two years traversing Azzopardi’s tumultuous relationship with the PN leaders. The timeline starts in February 2020 when Azzopardi outed a parliamentary group rebellion against then leader Adrian Delia, kick-starting a chain of events that forced a change in leadership and left the PN mortally wounded.

TIMELINE

11 February 2020: Blue heroes

Jason Azzopardi publishes the names of 17 members of the PN parliamentary group who want Adrian Delia out. Azzopardi dubs the rebels 17 Blue Heroes.

31 July 2020: Azzopardi vs Delia – round 1

PN leader Adrian Delia files a judicial protest against Jason Azzopardi, threatening defamation proceedings after the latter challenges Delia to resign over claims that he had exchanged hundreds of WhatsApp messages with Yorgen Fenech.

1 August 2020: Council opts for leadership race

The PN general council supports a bid for a new leadership contest rather than a simple vote of confidence in Adrian Delia. The decision comes after Delia loses a vote of confidence within the parliamentary group and the executive. Delia says he will contest the leadership again.

3 October 2020: Grech is leader

Bernard Grech is elected leader of the PN after beating incumbent Adrian Delia in an election where party members vote.

21 March 2021: Pardon for Yorgen

In an interview with Lovin Malta founder Chris Peregin, Bernard Grech says he will be willing to grant a pardon to Yorgen Fenech if it helps to reveal all the truth.

24 March 2021: ‘Cheap and immature’

Prime Minister Robert Abela hits out at Bernard Grech, calling him “cheap and immature” for floating the idea of granting a presidential pardon to Yorgen Fenech.

25 March 2021: Grech doubles-down on pardon

In an interview on Xtra, Bernard Grech doubles-down on willingness to grant Yorgen Fenech a pardon if it helps to out all the truth.

5 May 2021: Azzopardi vs Delia – round 2

Jason Azzopardi wins a libel case against Vincent Borg, a close aide to former PN leader Adrian Delia, and implies that Borg was manipulated and used. Delia challenges Azzopardi to sue him over claims that the former leader had exchanged hundreds of WhatsApp messages with murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

6 May 2021: Azzopardi climbs down

The public spat on Facebook between Jason Azzopardi and Adrian Delia is referred to the PN executive by leader Bernard Grech. But just before the meeting starts, the two warring MPs issue a joint statement in which Azzopardi retracts allegations that Delia had exchanged hundreds of messages with Yorgen Fenech and that Delia was in the pocket of businesspeople.

19 August 2021: The judge and the boat

Judge Giovanni Grixti is expected to rule on a request for bail by Yorgen Fenech. Matthew Caruana Galizia publishes a boat transfer certificate showing that Grixti had bought a yacht from Fenech’s father, George, in 2008. The implication is that Grixti cannot be impartial. Jason Azzopardi writes to the chief justice about this and claims that Grixti used to consort regularly with Ninu Fenech, Yorgen Fenech’s uncle, at least until 2012. Grixti eventually denies the bail request.

10 September 2021: Reported to disciplinary commission

Chamber of Advocates reports Jason Azzopardi to the Commission for the Administration of Justice over comments he made about Judge Giovanni Grixti.

26 March 2022: General election

Jason Azzopardi fails to get elected in the general election that is won by the Labour Party by a landslide. Both parties lose votes from the 2017 election but the PN’s losses are much heavier, leading to a record gap of 39,000 votes.

12 April 2022: Out and uncomfortable

Jason Azzopardi fails to get elected in two casual elections held on the 9th District, and bows out of politics. In a statement on Facebook he says the conclusions of various magisterial inquiries “into public individuals in different parties” in the coming months will show “why I was uncomfortable for many and why there were continuous attacks against me from the Labour Party and elsewhere”.

30 April 2021: Expiry dates and toxic donations

In a radio interview Bernard Grech is asked about Jason Azzopardi and implies that politicians have to realise when their expiry date is up. Azzopardi does not take kindly to the comment and implies that he had stood in the way of a donation to the PN “from someone who wanted a presidential pardon for their relative”.

1 May 2021: Ultimatum

Bernard Grech calls an emergency meeting of the PN Administrative Council over Azzopardi’s claims. Council gives Azzopardi 24 hours to substantiate his claims in front of the party’s disciplinary and ethics board.