[WATCH] Barracuda scaffolding incident: Health and safety authority calls for safer work places

The Occupational Health and Safety Authority has appealed to all stakeholders to ensure that all workplaces are safe for workers after an scaffolding incident at the site of the Barracuda restaurant.

A section of the St Julian’s promenade was temporality cordoned off on Monday after scaffolding at the old Barracuda building in Balluta leaned forward and was close to toppling onto the road.

OHSA said an officer was immediately sent to the scene to ascertain that the scaffolding had been rendered safe and that it was properly anchored.

“OHSA appeals to all stakeholders to work hand in hand in a concrete way to ensure that all workplaces are safe for all,” the authority said in a statement.

The authority appealed to the public to report any “hazardous work situations” to the OHSA immediately, even if “even anonymously, so that hazards are controlled, and workers and third parties do not remain in danger or at risk to life.”

OHSA can be contacted on 21247677 (during working hours) or on 99496786 (after working hours), by email: [email protected] or through its Facebook page @ohsamalta.