State responsible to create environment that values work of journalists, IĠM says

It is the State’s responsibility to ensure an environment is created that values the work of journalists even when they question and probe actors of State, the IĠM said.

On World Press Freedom Day, the Institute of Maltese Journalists (IĠM) said that a culture of accountability must take root and agencies entrusted with investigating crime should do their job without fear or favour.

“One of the most important ways of giving value to the work journalists do to uncover ethical shortcomings, wrongdoing, crime and corruption is to ensure that this leads to official reprimands, resignations, police investigations and prosecutions,” the IĠM said.

The IĠM called on government and its agencies to adopt a code of conduct that champions transparency and the importance of giving journalists timely replies to their questions.

It expressed solidarity with all journalists who have suffered “abuse, ridicule and threats” because of their work, recalling the ultimate sacrifice Daphne Caruana Galizia had to pay for her efforts to uncover corruption.

“The IĠM salutes journalists for the work they do to uncover the truth, keep power to account and give a voice to the voiceless,” the IĠM said. “Many times, this work is done with great personal sacrifices in a climate that is not always welcoming to the free press.”

The institute said as the fourth estate, the media and journalism remain crucial cogs to ensure the free flow of information that is necessary for citizens to make informed choices and be able to stand up for their rights.

It recalled the findings of the Caruana Galizia Public Inquiry last year, which showed how various people in power allowed a culture of impunity to grow, making it easier for anybody with an axe to grind, or something to hide, to target journalists and their work. “The end result was the murder of a journalist. This must not be allowed to happen again.”

The institute noted the setting up of the Media Experts Committee by the Prime Minister earlier this year and expressed hope that the work being done starts bearing fruit.

“The IĠM hopes that when the Committee presents its first report with reactions and proposals on the laws suggested by the government to strengthen the protection of journalists, no time is wasted to table the necessary legal amendments before parliament,” the body said.

The IĠM also expressed solidarity with Ukrainian journalists who are trying to carry out their job in extremely difficult circumstances as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“The murder of journalists on their job in Ukraine is a stark reminder of the hostility journalists continue to face around the world,” the IĠM said.