Opposition financially disadvantaged by Labour’s power of incumbency, Grech laments

Bernard Grech has lamented the lack of a level playing field in political party financing when addressing the Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday.

The Nationalist Party leader was responding to a point raised by Chamber President Marisa Xuereb on the need for political parties to be “transparent and sustainable” with their finances.

“We need a level playing field,” Grech said. “Malta does not have state financing of political parties but the governing party uses the power of incumbency to its benefit, something the Opposition cannot do.”

Grech recently admitted the PN has a debt of €32 million and the party’s media company losing tens of thousands every month.

Grech led a delegation of 12 Opposition MPs in a meeting with the Chamber of Commerce.

Responding to Xuereb’s call for more political maturity in the appointment of people to constitutional roles, Grech insisted he was open to consensus.

There has been no agreement yet between the government and the Opposition on who should be the next Ombudsman despite incumbent Anthony Mifsud’s term coming to an end last year.

The appointment needs a two-thirds vote in parliament. Similarly, in the months and years ahead, an agreement has to be reached on the appointment of the standards commissioner and the president.

“I remain open to consensus and this means both sides have to arrive at a meeting point but political maturity does not mean always saying yes,” Grech said.

He added that the government is obliged to treat the Opposition with respect.

Grech underlined the announcement made last week by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana that the corporate tax regime will be overhauled, insisting there had to be more consultation on such a matter. The Opposition has said it was not consulted on the reform.

Grech said the Opposition had an obligation to be credible but it also had to be “an Opposition”.

“Our role is to be an Opposition that keeps government under scrutiny because that is our job,” he said.

Grech said the cost of living is a major problem that is eroding the quality of life of many and not just low-income earners.

He added the country needed to strengthen its economic sectors and create new ones.

“We need a versatile and resilient economy,” he said.

‘We do politics like a big local council’ - Xuereb

In her introductory remarks, chamber president Marisa Xuereb said politics in Malta pandered too much to immediate and individual interests.

“We do politics like a big local council within a big country… local politics lacks vision,” she said.

Xuereb then listed several qualities political parties should have for a more effective performance.

Consistency, good timing of communication, better prepared and knowledgeable politicians, good branding so that people can identify with the party and efficiency are key tools needed for success, she said.

Xuereb added that networking was also crucial. “This requires time rather than money and is necessary for politicians to listen and impart a focussed message.”

She urged politicians to get out of their comfort zones because that is where new ideas come from but, cautioned against ditching experience.

Xuereb called for transparency in party financing.

She specifically urged the Opposition to meet the chamber more often, listen and be more constructive where this is necessary.

“We have to stop having situations where the government and the Opposition cannot agree on names for key constitutional roles; basically I’m calling for more maturity from politicians,” Xuereb said.