Malta seeks compromise on sanctions that ban EU-flagged vessels from transporting Russian oil

Malta hopes to reach a middle ground for meeting its sanctions obligations regarding EU proposals to ban the transportation of Russian oil on EU-flagged or controlled ships.

Infrastructure Minister Aaron Farrugia said Malta had its own interests to protect and wanted to reach a compromise when it came to meeting its sanctions obligations. He was speaking to the Times of Malta after a press conference in Lija on Thursday afternoon.

“When we have all the information in hand, the government will make a decision as it always has,” Farrugia said.

Earlier in the week, the European Commission reaffirmed its commitment to trying to wean the EU off its dependency on Russian energy in light of the invasion of Ukraine.

Farrugia said that Malta’s shipping industry was of “strategic importance” and that its flag was different from other countries.

The ban on oil transportation could substantially impact the shipping industry.

“We have to protect what we have, and that’s why we are looking to find a compromise during these technical meetings,” Farrugia said

Politico has also reported that Greece and Cyprus have raised similar concerns about the proposal.