David Thake withdraws libel against ONE News over unpaid VAT story

Former Nationalist MP David Thake has withdrawn a libel against One News over an article suggesting he entered into a tax agreement with authorities after he was caught with €270,000 in unpaid VAT.

The Labour Party news portal had reported that Thake reached an agreement with the VAT department for a repayment programme on the €270,000 VAT bill his company Vanilla Telecoms had to pay.

The agreement was reached after reports surfaced of his company’s pending VAT. According to the tax authorities, Vanilla Telecoms owes €270,440 in VAT going back several years, with €233,515 amounting to pending VAT and the rest being interest and penalties.

Thake, chairperson and sole shareholder of Vanilla Telecoms, had insisted his personal tax position is “normal” and that he personally owed nothing to the taxman.

The case by Thake was filed against former editor Edward Montebello, and journalist Samual Lucas over the article titled Thake iħallas biss wara li nkixef li ma ħallasx il-VAT’ (Thake pays only after he was caught with unpaid VAT).

According to ONE News, Thake withdrew his libel after stating he is no longer in public life, and therefore has no interest in following proceedings which stem “from the life he left behind”.

ONE News insisted it was prepared to sustain its allegations in court, by calling a number of witnesses to testify in the case, including the Tax Commissioner, VAT Department representatives and Nationalist Party officials.

It also said editors and journalists from other newsrooms who reported on the case were also on its witness list.

Following reports on his outstanding VAT dues, Thake had filed his parliamentary resignation, just two years after he was elected as an MP in a casual election.

