Superhero comic book, themed board game to educate children on waste separation

A comic book telling the story of two characters – Commander Yellow and General Buzz – as they transform into eco-warriors will help educate children on waste separation.

The comic book, Let’s Join Forces, is designed by WasteServ and along with a themed board game will be distributed to children from Year 1 to Year 8 in State, Church, and private schools.

The comic will enable children to learn about the environment, how to separate waste properly and how to opt for eco-friendly choices.

When presenting the educational material to students at St Dorothy’s School, Environment Minister Miriam Dalli and Education Minister Clifton Grima, urged students and educators alike to make good use of the gift packs.

Accompanied by WasteServ CEO Richard Bilocca, the ministers discussed with students their environmental aspirations and the importance of proper waste management.

“This comic book will help empower children to make changes in favour of the environment as each story conveys various important messages on proper waste separation. The board game is also highly educational and as they play, children will learn about waste management,” Dalli said.

Bilocca said the comic book is being distributed as part of WasteServ’s campaign ‘Separate right, make our future bright’.

“This comic book will help children be more conscious of the waste they generate and how it can affect the environment,” he added.

WasteServ also has a dedicated website for children, where new comic stories and other fun material is published on a regular basis.