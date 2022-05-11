Maltese journalists produce Ukraine war documentary to raise funds for refugees

Maltese journalists Neil Camilleri and Giuseppe Attard will produce a documentary about their experience in Ukraine to raise funds for refugees living under the care of the Salesians of Don Bosco.

Camilleri and Attard, both journalists at The Malta Independent, travelled to Ukraine, visiting cities like Lviv and Kyiv, to witness widespread destruction and war crimes in places like Irpin and Bucha.

During their stay, the journalists interviewed refugees staying at Salesian homes in Ukraine, Poland and Slovakia.

The documentary will be available exclusively on GO TV from 23 May. The company had provided the journalists with unlimited data during their stay in Ukraine.

The documentary will feature unseen footage from places like Irpin, Bucha, Stoyanka and Dmitrivka, and will include interviews with Ukrainian mothers who fled the conflict with their children.

The two journalists will also speak about their experiences in the country, the situation in Kyiv, and the support they were given by Ukrainian volunteers.

Camilleri and Attard will be revisiting Ukraine this week, where they will be reporting from cities in the eastern part of the country. They will again be supported by GO, and will produce a second documentary upon their return.

All proceeds from the documentary will go to the Salesians, who will use the funds to care for regufee families.