Hunting lobby still discussing fate of CEO Lino Farrugia after Ornis assault

Malta’s hunting lobby president Lucas Micallef said the FKNK is still discussing the fate of its chief executive officer, Lino Farrugia, after his assault of a government regulator official during a meeting.

Farrugia assaulted the Wild Birds Regulation Unit’s head Richard Lia in an argument during the Ornis Committee meeting discussing legal amendments to hunting and trapping laws.

Since then, Farrugia has suspended himself from the Ornis Committee, a consultative body that also includes BirdLife Malta.

“We are still talking about this, internally,” Micallef told MaltaToday at a World Bird Migration Day event in Mellieha, where the FKNK released dozens of turtle-dove in the wild.

It is understood that Farrugia has not tendered his resignation as CEO of the FKNK. “We are still discussing the matter internally,” Micallef said when asked whether Farrugia, a former FKNK president, will be making way for someone new.

“We have made our apology to Richard Lia, who also said he looks forward to keep working and not let this incident cloud the work we do. We are all humans after all,” Micallef said.

The EU bans the hunting of the migratory turtle dove in the spring, a species that is globally endangered, but Malta is allowed to derogated from the Birds Directive under strict conditions.