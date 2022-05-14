European Commissioner Helena Dalli in Malta for the Special Olympics invitational Games

European Commissioner for Equality Helena Dalli is in Malta, in occasion of the Special Olympics Invitational Games which are being hosted in Malta.

Special Olympics serve athletes with intellectual disabilities, providing year-round sport training, and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sport for children and adults.

Around 1,200 athletes, officials, and volunteers from 25 different countries are participating in the event.

The Commissioner had a meeting with David Evangelista Special Olympics Regional President & Managing Director for Europe Eurasia. She also sat for an interview with Special Olympics, discussing the EU Strategy for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the measures that are being taken with regard to accessibility and inclusion.

Dalli said she is committed to seeing the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities fully implemented in the EU, including Article 30 that specifically deals with participation in cultural life, recreation, leisure and sport.

She delivered a speech to the Special Olympics delegations, government, business, civil society, diplomatic corps and the sport community at St. Georges Square in Valletta for the official opening in the early evening.

“Sport brings us joy and keeps us healthy. It builds friendship and solidarity. It brings out the best in us and is about respect and equality. The Special Olympics embody the Union I want to live in - a Union where everyone is valued, and where everyone can develop their full potential,” Dalli said.

Dalli met with Prime Minister Robert Abela at a reception prior to the opening, discussing the inclusion of persons with disabilities in relation to ‘Freedom to Live’, Malta’s 2021-2030 National Strategy on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

They discussed the EU Disability Card, which is being piloted in eight EU Member States, including Malta.

Following this pilot, the European Commission plans to roll out the card in the whole of the EU, to ensure people with disabilities travelling to other EU Member States obtain access to the services they need.

“The EU is working together with Member States towards full inclusion of persons with disabilities in Europe. This means combating prejudice and ensuring accessibility. Everyone must have the same opportunity to thrive,” Dalli said.