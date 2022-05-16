[WATCH] Bernard Grech evasive on 'strong mandate' he is asking from PN councillors

Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech has insisted a strong mandate by party councillors in the upcoming leadership election would mean he can take the needed decisions.

But he has so far failed to quantify what a 'strong mandate' is and was evasive when asked about this on Monday afternoon.

“Councillors are called upon to realise the party is theirs as well, and that they need to give the leader, who is the only person participating in the election, a strong mandate, so that I can take the needed decisions,” he said when asked what he means by the words 'strong mandate'.

In a phone-in interview on Sunday, as well as in other public appearances, the Nationalist leader said he is seeking a strong mandate, so he can take decisions which help the party.

“I never hid the party’s problems, and always addressed them. With me at the helm, the party will not only be prepared for the MEP and local council elections, but also the general election,” he said on Sunday.

In his speech, the PN leader also stated party councillors have called for more discipline.

Asked to say who he was referring to, Grech said he was referring to those “who are working against the party, instead of working in its interest.”

He stopped short of naming individuals who he felt were harming the party.

‘What was wrong before, is not right now’ - Adrian Delia

Questioned on Grech’s comment on the need for more discipline, former leader Adrian Delia, who had faced an internal revolt from high-standing party figures, said he agrees with the current leader’s comments.

“For those who are part of the party, I agree there are the party structures where we can discuss our differences,” he said.

He said that while he agrees with freedom of speech and constructive criticism, he does not agree with “destructive criticism”.

“What was bad at the time, is not right now,” Delia said, when faced with questions on public criticism made against him when he was leader.

“At the time, a lot of harm was done to the party, and when you are a party leader, you do not wish that your own party officials carry out destructive criticism,” Delia said. “In politics you debate and discuss, but not disrupt.”