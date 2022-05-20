Lassana Cisse's body to be sent to Ivory Coast three years after murder

The body of Lassana Cisse will be returned home to the Ivory Coast three years after the man was killed during a drive-by shooting in Hal Far.

He will be flown out in the coming days, a government source confirmed to Times of Malta.

Lassana, 42, was murdered as he walked home on 6 April 2019 by two soldiers, Francesco Fenech and Lorin Scicluna.

Fenech and Scicluna have been charged with his murder. Currently, both men are out on bail.

Cisse’s body was released for burial nine months after his murder.

There will also be a memorial event dedicated to the Cisse, with the "final preparations" currently in hand.