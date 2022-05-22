Private company runs Mater Dei IVF unit without government contract

Malta’s government-financed fertility service at Mater Dei Hospital is a public-private partnership which has spent the last two years operating a lucrative operation, despite its government concession having expired for the last two years.

With unsatisfactory IVF rates that are raising questions about the success and efficiency of the Maltese government’s fertility programme, the private operator Cherubino was allowed to retain the concession without any formal contract extension or renewal.

And it is paid thousands for each IVF cycle by the State – after having won the €1.6 million tender to set up the unit back in 2014 – but its role is to collect the data from IVF treatments to present to the Embryo Protection Authority: it is the State that provides and pays the medical personnel running the unit.

And a plan in 2020 by the health ministry to outsource the government’s IVF programme, citing as reasons the need to improve success rates and bring down to zero the ovarian hyperstimulation (OHSS) cases that prevent fresh embryo transfers… was inexplicably never followed through.

In an analysis of annual embryology data and the fees charged to the health department by the Cherubino PPP, a picture emerges of an IVF programme which for the last two years has struggled to achieve positive results in spite of an annual €1.5 million financing by the government.