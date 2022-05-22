Bernard Grech pleads for strong mandate from General Council ahead of PN leadership vote

Opposition leader Bernard pleaded to this party's councillors to vote for him and give him a strong mandate ahead of the party’s leadership election this week.

During an interview on Net TV on Sunday, Grech urged councillors to vote in the general council and decide the party’s future leader. “When you decide the party’s future you decide what future you want for your country.”

“I’m contesting this election again, and I’m asking for a strong mandate so that you can help me take hard and courageous decisions together.”

Grech is the sole contender in the leadership race, and will only need a simple majority among party councillors to be confirmed as the party’s leader.

The leadership race is a party formality as required by the PN statute, which states that a leadership confirmation process must be held after a general election.

In his interview, Grech said that he has not yet finished the work he set out to do when he contested the leadership in 2020.

“After a year and five months, leading the party through a general election, despite our work and result, it’s good to appreciate the fruits we’ve already borne.”

Regardless of the electoral loss, Grech said the party made leaps and bounds in regeneration. He noted his efforts to restructure the party and renew the parliamentary group.

If reconfirmed as party leader, Grech said one of his main priorities will be to unite volunteers, PN activists, and politicians who were not elected, to bring the party’s message to the public.

Grech also touched on the party’s financial woes. He recalled a conversation with someone from the PN’s Kirkop committee, who said that the party’s financial struggles are inhibiting its political work. He said that lowering expenses will allow the party to strengthen its political work and prepare for the next general and MEP election.

He emphasised on strengthening party structures and offering direction to the party committees. “Apart from the party’s reorganisation we need to ensure efficiency across the board.”

Grech added that having another two to five years of preparation before the next election means he can communicate better with party committees, and even scout for potential new recruits into the party. “I think this will give more energy to our committees and volunteers.”

Grech went on to reflect on what it means to be close to people. “It doesn’t just mean knocking on people’s doors, which I still encourage our politicians to do, but it also means that when someone sends you a message, you reply. If someone mentions a problem and you promise to get back to them, you do so without delay.”

On the party’s parliamentary work, Grech promised that his Opposition will participate in political debates and take hard stances where needed. “We’re ready to work with everyone, but we’re ready to be a harsh Opposition as the country deserves, where the Opposition keeps government in check.”

“The Nationalist Party always led properly, and we have to acknolwedge that we will always be disadvantaged. We need to practice our values, be a party close to the people that understands today’s realities.”