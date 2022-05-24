Motorcyclist injured in Xewkija accident last week dies in hospital

A motorcyclist who was seriously injured in a traffic accident last week in Gozo died on Monday evening, the police said.

The accident occurred in Xewkija on 17 May. It involved a Yamaha 250 being ridden by a 63-year-old man from Xaghra and a Mistubishi Pajero being driven by a 66-year-old man from Sannat.

The motorcyclist was taken to Gozo General Hospital, where he was certified to be suffering from serious injuries.

Subsequently, the man died on Monday.

Magistrate Simone Grech is leading an inquiry.