Public will be able to access Qawra school car park from July, minister says

The car park underneath the new Qawra primary school will be accessible to the public from July, Education Minister Clifton Grima revealed in parliament on Monday.

Grima made the announcement in response to a parliamentary question put forward by Nationalist MP Graziella Galea.

Last week Galea lambasted the government for failing to provide answers as to when the car park would be available as it was still not accessible two years on.

“After several parliamentary questions, I have finally been given an answer. The car park will be accessible from July. I welcome this news. I will continue to pursue so that residents have what they deserve,” the PN MP said on social media.

The Qawra primary school, which opened its doors to students in 2020, has an underlying car park that can host 400 vehicles. The school was opened after a three-year delay, with a cost of €13 million to build.

No information is yet available on a similar car park built below the new Marsaskala primary school and which remains closed despite promises it would be open for the public.