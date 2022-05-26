Health Minister Chris Fearne says no monkeypox case registered in Malta so far

Health Minister Chris Fearne has said no monkeypox cases have been registered in Malta so far.

In a press conference on Thursday, during which he announced an overhaul in the IVF procedures, Fearne said it was irresponsible to alarm people needlessly.

"I urge everyone to inform themselves through official sources. We are now used to one or two people that enjoy alarming people needlessly," Fearne said in a jab at Gerald Fenech.

Fenech, known for providing unofficial COVID-19 information to the public, had posted on social media that a monkeypox case had been registered in Malta.

The story turned out to be untrue, with Fenech retracting his statement and saying it was a chicken pox case.

"Monkeypox is not COVID and the closest thing to it is chickenpox," Fearne said. He stressed that the health authorities were well prepared, in the case that there was an outbreak.

He added that people aged over 50 were immune to it, as all those born before 1972 used to take the vaccine for the now eradicated Smallpox, which gave immunity from monkeypox.

COVID-19 situation under control

Fearne said that the COVID-19 situation in Malta was under control, adding that there was only one patient at the Intensive Care Unit at Mater Dei Hospital.

"Despite almost all restrictions being lifted, the situation is very much under control and immunity remains very strong,” the minister said.

90 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday and there are currently 1,556 current active cases.

Fearne said that over 30,000 people aged over 65 had taken the second booster dose and he urged all those who received an invitation to accept it.