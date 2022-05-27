A bus operated by Malta Public Transport was involved in an accident in Sliema on Friday morning.

The operator said that the accident involved a pedestrian who was injured. The bus was operating route 13A in the direction of Pembroke.

“The company is following its emergency response plan, which places the highest priority on health and safety,” Malta Public Transport said.

It said that the emergency services were notified immediately, and the company was providing all the necessary support for the competent authorities to carry out their investigation.

MaltaToday has contacted the police for further information.

More to follow