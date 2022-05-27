menu

Pedestrian injured in bus accident

Malta Public Transport said the accident occurred on Friday morning in Sliema 

laura_calleja
27 May 2022, 12:49pm
by Laura Calleja
File photo
File photo

A bus operated by Malta Public Transport was involved in an accident in Sliema on Friday morning.

The operator said that the accident involved a pedestrian who was injured. The bus was operating route 13A in the direction of Pembroke.

“The company is following its emergency response plan, which places the highest priority on health and safety,” Malta Public Transport said.

It said that the emergency services were notified immediately, and the company was providing all the necessary support for the competent authorities to carry out their investigation.

MaltaToday has contacted the police for further information.

More to follow 

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.