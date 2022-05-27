Maltese foreign minister supports probe into Israeli killing of Shireen Abu Akleh

Foreign Minister Ian Borg replied back to PEN Malta over the killing of American-Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, calling for an independent investigation into her murder while bringing the perpetrators to justice.

In his letter, Borg recalled a statement published by the EU strongly condemning the killing of Abu Akleh. The statement highlighted that a thorough, indepedent investigation into the incident is essential, and those responsible must be brought to justice.

"I take this opportunity to assure you that these are sentiments and principles I fully subscribe to and promote," he wrote in his letter. "Within only a few hours after Ms Abu Akleh's death, I issued a public statement on the matter, which can be found on my official twitter page."

"Over the past weeks, we have witnessed an escalation of violence in the region, particularly in Israel, East Jerusalem and across the Occupied Palestinian Territories, including a wave of terrorist attacks, rocket strikes, incursions and tensions between local communities," he said.

"The situation on the ground illustrates the dangerous environment journalists frequently operate in. Indeed, this terrible episode is an important reminder of the dangers faced by journalists around the world, particularly those risking their lives to report on areas of conflict and violence."

He concluded his letter with a pledge to engage actively in supporting freedom of the media and accountability.

PEN Malta, an organisation of writers and journalists fighting for freedom of expression, had asked Borg to protest in the most vociferous manner possible with the government of Israel.

“We are not satisfied by the explanations given by the Israeli authorities, nor do we feel it is enough to have an investigation of the nature proposed by the Israeli government. We do feel strongly, however, that there needs to be an international independent investigation that establishes the facts to ensure those responsible for this murder are held accountable,” PEN Malta president Immanuel Mifsud had said.

Abu Akleh, who worked for Al Jazeera’s Arabic television channel, was hit by an Israeli live bullet on 11 May as she covered an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

The news shocked Palestinians, for whom Abu Akleh had been a constant presence on Al Jazeera for 25 years.

But, despite showing respect for Abu Akleh’s career, many media organisations were careful to avoid implicating Israel in the killing, despite assertions by Al Jazeera and witnesses who were with her that Abu Akleh had been killed by Israeli forces.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera said it will refer journalist Shireen Abu Akleh’s killing to the International Criminal Court. The network said it has assigned a legal team to refer the killing of its journalist, and the Israeli bombing of its Gaza office, to the ICC.