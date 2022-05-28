The anti-choice organization Life Network has hit out at proposed amendments to Malta’s IVF law to allow IVF parents to select embryos free of hereditary diseases, by dubbing them “eugenics”.

The proposed rules will enforce a new protocol that will allow testing for various monogenetic diseases like Huntingtons Disease, a neuro-degenerative disease for which there is no cure. But the government will not allow the discarding of unwanted embryos.

Miriam Sciberras, a campaigner against IVF rules for embryo freezing, claimed embryo selection under preimplantation genetic testing (PGT), “does not deliver a ‘healthy baby’ but provides a tool to enable the selection of which baby will live and which baby will be frozen in perpetuity.”

Her statement was signed by Caritas Malta and the Church’s marriage counselling unit Moviment ta’ Kana, as well as other Catholic organisations.

IVF rules allow the freezing of embryos, namely blastocysts that develop five days after an egg is fertilized with sperm, when these are not implanted in a woman. They can be later thawed and implanted during an IVF cycle.

“Every embryo created through an IVF cycle is a distinct human being,” Sciberras said in a statement. “Under the proposed procedure every embryo will be tested for possible monogenic disorders. After the diagnosis, only an embryo that does not test positive to the disorder is transferred into his or her mother’s womb. The embryos that carry the unwanted mutation are frozen indefinitely.”

Sciberras accused the government of masking the fact that discarded embryos could still be up for adoption. “In the last two years the stockpile of frozen embryos has risen from 180 to over 300 this year – no mention of any having been adopted. One wonders how embryos discarded by their own parents would be considered for adoption by others,” she said.

Sciberras also called PGT selection “a breach of the fundamental human principle that no person should determine who is to live and who is to die”.

She called the proposed amendments to the IVF law “fundamentally discriminatory” by implying the lives of people living with unwanted genetic conditions are valueless. “Human embryos with the same genetic conditions do not deserve to be intentionally frozen. It accentuates a mentality that discriminates against people living with disabilities. Today there are people living with genetic conditions,” she said.