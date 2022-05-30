Mark Anthony Sammut reiterates calls for public inquiry into Electrogas deal

Nationalist MP Mark Anthony Sammut has reiterated calls for a public inquiry into government’s Electrogas deal.

Sammut was speaking in parliament after Energy Minister Miriam Dalli refused to divulge details on the average price of each energy unit which Enemalta has paid for its electricity supply, citing the company’s commercial interests.

Dalli was replying to a parliamentary question by the same MP, who asked the energy minister how much Enemalta paid for each unit of energy from the Delimara 4 (Electrogas) and Delimara 3 (BWSC) power stations and the Interconnector, between April 2017 and April 2022. He also asked Dalli how many units of energy were bought from each of the sources on a monthly basis since April 2017.

In a PQ earlier this month, Dalli gave a breakdown of Malta’s energy costs during April in a parliamentary question put forward by Sammut.

“I would like to understand why there was no issue with publishing last month’s energy prices, but any information before that date, would jeopardise the company’s commercial interests?” he said.

“The tender has been closed for quite a while now. What is she hiding?” Sammut told the House.

The PN had previously called for a public inquiry into the Electrogas deal, but government had refused to launch an investigation.

In a Facebook post on Monday, former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat came out in defence of the Delimara gas power station project, stating Malta saved €21.9 million in April alone.

“It’s easy to cite figures like Joseph Muscat, but if she (Miriam Dalli) wants to be credible, she needs to publish all the details around the deal,” Sammut said.

He said that Dalli’s first vote as MP was to vote against a public inquiry into the case, citing a number of anomalies which emerged around the deal following investigations by the Auditor General.

In a lengthy 2018 report, the Auditor General had found significant due diligence concerns in the Electrogas tender. Among the concerns cited in the evaluation were the prices paid for electricity purchased by Enemalta.

Interconnector electricity rates between June 2017 and August 2018 came at an average of €61.75/MWh. This contrasts with the €112.39/MWh paid for electricity bought from the Electrogas power plant during the same period.

He also said an anomaly were Electrogas sold to government more units than it had produced, has since remained unaddressed.

“If you have nothing to hide, let’s make sure that a public inquiry into this deal is launched. Then we will believe her, we will believe Joseph Muscat, and we will believe anyone who says we are better off with this contract,” he concluded. “Publish that information.”