Data tabled in parliament shows 832 irregular migrants arrived by boat in 2021

Data tabled in parliament on Monday showed that 832 irregular migrants arrived by boat in Malta in 2021.

The information was tabled in the House by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri in a reply to a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP Rebekah Cilia.

1,971 migrants died or disappeared in the Mediterranean in 2021, and at least 23,000 over the past decade, data by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees showed earlier this year.

They remarked that although the Mediterranean remains one of the world’s deadliest migratory routes, Maltese authorities are looking away from their duties to protect the lives of people seeking asylum in Malta’s search and rescue zone.

Earlier this month, a boatload of 450 migrants at sea who were refused a rescue coordination by Malta, landed in Italy, in the port of Pozzalo.

Malta was accused of having refused to intervene in a rescue of two boats with over 500 lives at stake in the Mediterranean Sea.

According to alerts from the migrant rescue charity Alarmphone, Malta’s armed forces remained unresponsive. The island had already failed to coordinate or carry out rescues after two cases earlier that week, where people in Malta’s search and rescue were only rescued due to the intervention of merchant vessels and NGO boats.

According to Alarmphone, in the case of a boat of 26 people, the AFM was actively encouraging merchant vessels not to respond to the distress signals of the people on board. Another alert has been sent out for the rescue of a big boa that left Tobruk, in Libya, reportedly encountering engine problems with people aboard who are sick and without food and water.