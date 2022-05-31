[WATCH] Mrieħel underpass expected to be completed by end of September, says Minister

Infrastructure Malta (IM) is aiming to finish works on the Mrieħel Underpass Project by the end of September, while the roundabout above it will be open to commuters by end of year.

On Tuesday morning, Infrastructure Minister Aaron Farrugia visited the site of the works with IM CEO Trustin Farrugia Cann to provide an update on the project.

Farrugia said the investment will complement the Central Link Project by minimising bottlenecks and improving road safety, noting that the investment will create safer pedestrian and cycling crossings.

In February, IM completed the excavation of the cut-and-cover underpass and started erecting 290 precase concrete panels to form its walls. On Tuesday, workers lifted in place te first of 16 prestressed concrete beams that will support the roof of the tunnel. Each beam weighs six tonnes.

The underpass will feature two lanes and form part of a new roundabout intersection. This will replace the old traffic lights system at the crossroad between Balzan, Birkirkara and Mrieħel. The main eastbound traffic flows from Balzan towards the Bypass wll be grade-separated from the other flows converging at the junction.

Pedestrian and cycling crossings will link Birkirkara, Mrieħel and Balzan with Il-Ħofor Road, a rural road leading to Żebbuġ and Qormi.

IM is working to complete the works on the underpass at the end of September. Once the tunnel is ready, IM will continue the project with new roundabout above it, as well as new pedestrian and cycling crossings and landscaped areas.

The Mrieħel Underpass Project was launched last year to build a new 60-metre tunnel connecting L-Imdina Road with the Mrieħel Bypass at the junction next to the offices of the Malta Financial Services Authority.