Go denies raising fees, says €1 charge on cash payments is now part of tariff

The telecommunications company Go has replied to accusations of price-fixing and of raising charges for cash clients, saying that it was actually discounting the price for its direct debit clients.

Go issued a statement in response to claims by Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba, who said Go, Melita and Epic were raising charges by €1-€2 for clients who did not pay their bill by direct debit mandate, a move that could hurt pensioners and other elderly clients who effect payments in cash.

But Go said that its changes will only affect those clients who pay for their service by direct debit, by having a discount applied to their bills.

The move stems from the EU directive PSD2, which enforces a discounting – rather than a charging – mechanism. Malta’s Central Bank said telecommunications companies must revisit the way they bill customers and how charges are represented in the bill.

So for subscribers who have direct debit in place, their monthly outlay remains unchanged.

“What has changed, is how these prices are represented in the bills,” Go said.

But if customers are not subscribed to paying with a direct debit, that is, they are paying directly at outlets or online, the €1 previously charged will now be represented as part of the basic tariff fee. “Should they wish to introduce DDM, they will also start to receive a €1 discount per service.”

“Direct debit mandate payment methodology is widely used across a number of services. It is safe, reliable, and convenient for both parties. It is also one way of increasing efficiency and reducing paper consumption. Whilst we respect our customers’ choice of payment method, because ultimately, their experience is what matters most to us, we do encourage direct debit for the wider benefits this offers,” Go said.