Pavements belong to the people and not to the catering establishments, says ADPD

ADPD – The Green Party insisted that the pavements of coastal localities like Marsaskala were being taken over completely by catering establishments to the detriments of the residents and the visitors.

During a Saturday press conference on the Marsaskala promenade, ADPD Deputy Chairperson Sandra Gauci, and Public Relations Officer and Marsaskala resident Brian Decelis said that this practice is causing severe hardship for the communities that live in these localities.

Decelis stated that it has become common practice that commercial entities make such extensions to their premises, even before the relevant permits are requested.

“In Marsaskala this has happened in a number of cases as has already been reported by the media and highlighted by the Marsaskala Residents Network NGO. In one instance, even when the relative permit had been turned down, the relative establishment remained operating as if nothing had happened,” Decelis said.

He said that the permanent placing of tables and chairs on pavements makes life difficult for all those who have mobility issues and for parents with babies in pushchairs. “Moreover, residents in the vicinity of these establishments have to suffer the ever-increasing problem of loud music especially in summer going on well into the night which many a time goes uncontrolled by the relevant authorities.”

“Residents in coastal localities deserve to enjoy peace in their neighbourhoods just like anywhere else,” Decelis concluded.

Gauci accused the tourism and planning authorities of being more business friendly than people friendly.

“This is the result of government policy that allows commercial interests to reign with impunity,” Gauci said. She said that government and public authorities do not prioritise safe and accessible infrastructure for people.

“The policy of placing chairs and tables in public places had been drawn up by an inter-ministerial committee that had specifically excluded the participation of our localities’ representatives. Therefore, residents’ interests have been completely ignored. We demand our pavements back today,” Gauci said.

She suggested that any development public spaces is sanctioned in agreement with the Local Council which, in turn, should give absolute priority to the residents.

“Public land should serve the citizens’ needs over commercial interests. We need a people-friendly policy and not a business-friendly one. ADPD will remain at the forefront of safeguarding the urban environment in order to preserve the quality of life of the residents in all our localities.”

Gauci concluded by saying that this was a practical way of applying the ideals of World Environment Day, held annually on 5 June.