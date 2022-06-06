Number of people using domestic violence services up by over 1,000 since 2016

The number of people using domestic violence services in Malta has increased steadily since 2016, with both victims and perpetrators making use of public services.

According to the 2021 Annual Report published by the Commission on Gender-Based Violence and Domestic Violence, over 2,900 victims made use of domestic violence services in 2020.

In 2016, the figure stood at just over 1,800.

The victims that used domestic violence services between 2016 and 2020 are overwhelmingly female. From all the victims that made use of the services in 2020, 2,309 of them were female.

But more men have been using the services over time. Just under 300 male victims used domestic violence services in 2016. By 2020, the number of male victims went up to 610.

Meanwhile, over 100 perpetrators have made use of Malta's domestic violence services. Such services included the 'Stop!' programme and the Department of Probation and Parole.

The majority of perpetrators using these services are male, but more women have been making use of the services over time.

At the launch of the annual report, Commissioner Audrey Friggieri listed several initiatives taken by the office in 2021, including awareness campaigns and training programmes.

The Commission carried out two social media campaigns in 2021. The first, titled 'We Are All Human', was an online awareness-raising campaign focusing on same-sex intimate partner violence. In a second campaign titled 'My Disability Does Not Mean Consent For Abuse', the Commission raised awareness on various forms of violence against people living with disabilities.

Every year, the Commission also takes part in the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign. This campaign is an annual event that kicks off on 25 November and runs until 10 December.

During this period, the Commission kicked off the Safe Dates pilot project. The project is an evidence-based dating violence prevention programme which will be piloted among Year 10 students in four secondary state schools during PSCD lessons.

"The aim is to invest in prevention by teaching children about good relationships, consent, and their rights," Friggieri said during a press launch on Monday.

Rebecca Buttigieg, the parliamentary secretary for reforms, added that government has been adopting more schemes and campaigns to encourage people to report instances of violence.

She mentioned that a sepcialised unit had been set up in the Malta Police Force to deal with cases of domestic violence, while victims can request free legal advice from specially-trained lawyers.

"I'm convinced that society is understanding more about this topic," Buttigieg said. "Where there's wrong, we should speak out about it and report it."